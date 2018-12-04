04/12/2018 08:54:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 4

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (“ASCOT”)

The Net Asset Values (“NAVs”) per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 3 December 2018 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,326.73p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,359.76p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.1% of Shareholders’ Funds.  Current gearing is 0.0%.  There are currently 90,580,311 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact: 
David Holland
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
4 December 2018

