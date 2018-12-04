BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 3
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
54930040ALEAVPMMDC31
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Commodities Income Investment
Trust plc at close of business on 3 December 2018 were:
77.45p Capital only
78.95p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the Buyback of 37,897 ordinary shares on 22 October 2018,
the Company now has 116,126,515 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,839,485
Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).
4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance
statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed
Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).