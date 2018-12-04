BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, December 3
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 3 December 2018 were:
176.63p Capital only
177.43p Including current year income XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 30 November
2018, the Company has 69,199,044 ordinary shares in issue, including 31,162,261
which are held in treasury.