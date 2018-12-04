04/12/2018 12:43:00

Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 3

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust

plc at close of business on 3 December 2018 were:

187.60p Capital only (undiluted)

192.82p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Following the buyback of 41,500 ordinary shares on 08 October 2018,

the Company has 24,059,668 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,874,264 shares

in treasury.

2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, with the exception

of the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has been valued at a directors'

valuation following its suspension from trading on AIM on 10 Oct. The

portfolio's holding in Patisserie Valerie at 03rd December 2018 represents

0.16% of the Company's total portfolio following this revaluation

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

