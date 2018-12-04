BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 3
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 3 December 2018 were:
187.60p Capital only (undiluted)
192.82p Including current year income (undiluted)
Notes:
1. Following the buyback of 41,500 ordinary shares on 08 October 2018,
the Company has 24,059,668 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,874,264 shares
in treasury.
2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, with the exception
of the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has been valued at a directors'
valuation following its suspension from trading on AIM on 10 Oct. The
portfolio's holding in Patisserie Valerie at 03rd December 2018 represents
0.16% of the Company's total portfolio following this revaluation
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.