04/12/2018 12:49:00

Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 3

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of

business on 3 December 2018 were:

508.49p Capital only

517.00p Including current year income

508.49p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)

517.00p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. The Company's issued share capital comprises 73,130,326 Ordinary

Shares and 7,400,000 Treasury Shares.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
28 Nov
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
29
03 Dec
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
18
30 Nov
DANSKE
Men hvilken bank vil de skifte til? Stort set alle banker er indblandet i en eller anden form for hv..
18
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
18
03 Dec
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
16
30 Nov
VELO
  http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
16
29 Nov
VWS
  Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
14
03 Dec
VWS
Syntes det passer meget godt at kursen skal finde og tjekke hvad der kan og bør, i kurs interval 500..
13
29 Nov
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
13
29 Nov
 
De kunne fx. komme fra at lukke satspuljerne, lukke diverse ministerier, sænke skatten og simplifice..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
LexaGene Attends Industry Engagement Meeting with the Department of Homeland Security
2
FSIS Recall Exp085-2018
3
Viracta and Salubris Announce Equity Financing and Partnership to Bring Novel Treatment for Viral-Associated Cancers to China
4
HempLife Today to Introduce New Benevolence Program for Military Personnel and First Responders Continuing its Goal To Be The Leader in the Industry
5
Sentryo Raises a New Funding Round of €10M

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:11
UNEX Manufacturing Wins Most Valuable Supplier Award
13:10
Thunder Energies (TNRG) Announces the Hiring of a Specialized Company to Advance the Detection of Precious Metals in Mining Operations
13:10
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cisco, Zayo Group, Seaboard, New Relic, Tribune Media, and Veeva — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
13:08
Pacific Green Executes Agreements Totalling an Estimated $79.6m to Supply Its Envi-Marine System for 52 Vessels Owned or Managed by Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Has Granted Options to Supply Up to a Further 28 Vessels
13:04
Justice Studios Releases Full Length Nutcracker Documentary “Finding Clara” Just in Time for the Holidays
13:03
Pacific Green Executes Agreements Totalling an Estimated $42.4m to Supply Its ENVI-Marine System for 28 Vessels Owned or Managed by Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and Has Granted Options to Supply up to a Further 18 Vessels
13:02
ELBIT IMAGING ANNOUNCES UPDATE REGARDING THE TERM SHEET FOR THE SALE OF THE PLOT IN CHENNAI, INDIA
13:00
Jerome’s Furniture Selects StaffConnect Mobile Employee Engagement Platform to Facilitate Two-way, Real-time Communication Across 19 Stores
13:00
Alkaline Water Co Approved to Trade on NASDAQ Stock Market

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 December 2018 13:29:09
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-12-04 14:29:09 - 2018-12-04 13:29:09 - 1000 - Website: OKAY