04/12/2018 16:04:00

Net Asset Value(s)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 4

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 03 December 2018, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Miton Asset Management Limited, is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 03 December 2018                          94.28p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue                                                             92.39p per ordinary share

04 December 2018

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

