London, December 4

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (the “Company”)

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number

47161

)

LEI:

549300WXTCG65AQ7V644

ESTIMATED NET ASSET VALUE OF SHARES

The estimated net asset value per share (“NAV”) of the under mentioned class of shares of no par value in the Company, as at the close of business on 30thNovember 2018 is:

CLASS

NAV

MTD Performance

YTD Performance

SEDOL

USD SharesUSD 18.421.1%-5.0%B1YQ721

The MTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the previous estimated month end NAV or, if published, the previous month end confirmed NAV including any dividends or share cancelled. The YTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the NAV at the end of the last calendar year including any dividends or shares cancelled.

The NAV figures stated in this announcement are an estimate only, and are based on unaudited estimated valuations supplied by the administrator of Third Point Offshore Fund, Ltd (“Master Fund”). The actual month end NAV may be materially different from the estimated monthly value.  Accordingly, no reliance should be placed on such estimated NAV and it should only be taken as an indicative guide. 

This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Enquiries:

Company website:         www.thirdpointoffshore.com

Samuel Walden

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel:          +44 (0) 1481 745323

Email:      SW171@ntrs.com

4thDecember 2018

