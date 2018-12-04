04/12/2018 03:43:56

Notable Labs Collaborator at ASH Shows Company’s Platform Predicts Ex Vivo Drug Response in Myeloid Neoplasms

SAN DIEGO and FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notable Labs, Inc., a mission-driven company aiming to transform the way cancer is treated, announced today that the Company and its collaborators will present results of their research at the 60th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition taking place December 1-4 in San Diego.

Details on the presentations are as follows:

Presentation Title: Ex Vivo Drug Response Profiling Defines Novel Drug Sensitivity Patterns for Predicting Clinical Therapeutic Responses in Myeloid Neoplasms

Date & Time: Monday, December 3, 2018: 6:00 – 8:00 PM

Session Category: 636. Myelodysplastic Syndromes—Basic and Translational Studies: Poster III

Abstract Number: 4356

Location: Hall GH, San Diego Convention Center

Link: https://ash.confex.com/ash/2018/webprogram/Paper120146.html

Summary: Notable’s novel platform, applied to predict ex vivo therapeutic responses of patient samples to various classes of drugs, recapitulates known clinical and molecular predictors of therapeutic efficacy and provides possible new biologically focused therapeutic options. The accuracy and reproducibility of Notable’s methods coupled with short turnaround time demonstrate the potential of such an approach as a decision support system for therapeutic selection in the management of various myeloid neoplasms.

Presentation Title: Comprehensive Transcriptome Profiling of Cryptic CBFA2T3-GLIS2 Fusion-Positive AML Defines Novel Therapeutic Options – a COG and Target Pediatric AML Study

Date & Time: Monday, December 3, 2018: 5:30 PM

Session Category: 602. Disordered Gene Expression in Hematologic Malignancy, including Disordered Epigenetic Regulation: Altered Splicing and Transcriptional Regulation

Abstract Number: 881

Location: Room 9, San Diego Convention Center

Link: https://ash.confex.com/ash/2018/webprogram/Paper115544.html

Summary: Notable collaborated on research that describes the potential of CD56 as a target in relapsed cryptic fusion CBFA2T3-GLIS2 -positive AML, utilizing an anti-CD56 Antibody Drug Conjugate from NCI in primary patient samples. CD56 may present the most immediately actionable target in this cohort of high risk patients.

About Notable Labs, Inc.

Notable Labs is a translationally focused drug development company that uses a clinically validated, automated compound sensitivity platform to identify and advance novel therapeutic candidates to dramatically reduce the cost and time of the traditional drug development process.  For more information, please visit https://www.notablelabs.com.

Contact:

Daniel Levine

Levine Media Group

danny@levinemediagroup.com

(510) 280-5405

Notable Labs.png

