ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Alkermes plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Alkermes plc (“Alkermes” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ALKS) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The FDA issued a briefing document about Alkermes’ new drug application for ALKS 5461 on October 30, 2018, in advance of an FDA advisory committee meeting about the drug. According to the briefing document, Alkermes “used an abridged 6-item version of the MADRS-10 for the primary endpoint of one of the principal studies” instead of the “10-item diagnostic questionnaire (MADRS-10)” despite the fact that the FDA provided “advice explicitly against this plan.” The document also stated that the FDA “disagreed with [Alkermes’] planned strategy to average the MADRS results over several weeks, and recommended use of the MADRS-10EOT, as used in other antidepressant studies and as previously agreed.” Based on this news, Alkermes’ stock price fell 1.4% on the same day.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Alkermes plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
