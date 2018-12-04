04/12/2018 05:30:00

Orgenesis Announces that Dr. Ohad Karnieli, CEO of Atvio Biotech, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Masthercell Global, will Present at the Cell Therapy Manufacturing & Gene Therapy Congress

GERMANTOWN, Md., Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS), a manufacturer, service provider and developer of advanced cell therapies, today announced that Dr. Ohad Karnieli, Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Atvio Biotech Ltd., which is wholly-owned by Orgenesis’ Masthercell Global subsidiary, will be presenting at the Cell Therapy Manufacturing & Gene Therapy Congress, being held December 4-5, 2018 in Amsterdam.  Dr. Karnieli will provide opening remarks during the plenary session in a presentation entitled, “Patient specific therapies and the need for a paradigm shift.” He will also participate in a panel entitled, “What does industry need to innovate the cell and viral vector industries?” He will also provide a presentation entitled, “Manufacturing and Process Development – Analytical Strategies, Design Space, QbD and Cost of Goods Considerations.”

The Cell Therapy Manufacturing and Gene Therapy Congress agenda  brings together key players from the industry to discuss the critical issues facing the development, scale-up and manufacture of cell-based and gene therapies, all in line with international regulations, from scale-up to scale-out, characterization to process release, freeze/thaw to needle-to-needle logistics.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis is a vertically-integrated biopharmaceutical company with expertise and unique experience in cell therapy development and support services.  Through its Israeli subsidiary, Orgenesis Ltd., Orgenesis is developing technology designed to successfully reprogram human liver cells into glucose-responsive, fully functional, Insulin Producing Cells (IPCs).  Orgenesis believes that converting the diabetic patient's own tissue into insulin-producing cells has the potential to overcome the significant issues of donor shortage, cost and exposure to chronic immunosuppressive therapy associated with islet cell transplantation.  Through its Masthercell Global subsidiary, a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), Orgenesis is able to deliver optimized process industrialization capacities to cell therapy organizations and speed up the arrival of their therapies onto the market.  From technology selection to business modeling, GMP manufacturing, process development, and quality management, Masthercell’s teams are fully committed to helping their clients fulfill their objective of providing sustainable and affordable therapies to their patients.  Masthercell operates in a validated and flexible facility located in the strategic center of Europe within the Walloon healthcare cluster, Biowin. This integrated approach supports the Company's business philosophy of bringing to market significant life-improving medical treatments.  For more information, visit www.orgenesis.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  These forward-looking statements involve substantial uncertainties and risks and are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release.  We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events.  These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict.  Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the success of our reorganized CDMO operations, the success of our partnership with Great Point Partners, our ability to achieve and maintain overall profitability, the sufficiency of working capital to realize our business plans, the development of our transdifferentiation technology as therapeutic treatment for diabetes which could, if successful, be a cure for Type 1 Diabetes; our technology not functioning as expected; our ability to retain key employees; our ability to satisfy the rigorous regulatory requirements for new procedures; our competitors developing better or cheaper alternatives to our products and the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "RISK FACTORS" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2017, and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

Contact for Orgenesis:

David Waldman

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1021

Orgs@crescendo-ir.com

