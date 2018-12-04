04/12/2018 07:36:00

Post Stabilisation - Commerzbank AG EUR 2 and 3 year

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - Commerzbank AG EUR 2 and 3 year

PR Newswire

London, December 4

Post-Stabilisation Notice

4th December 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

€ 750,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due December 2020

€650,000,000 0.50% Notes due 06 December 2021

Launched pursuant to the Issuer’s MTN Programme

Dated 16 August 2018

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Commerzbank AG
Guarantor (if any):none
ISIN:DE000CZ40NL4 (2yr)

DE000CZ40NM2 (3yr)

Aggregate nominal amount:€ 750,000,000 (2yr)

€ 650,000,000 (3yr)

Description:Floating Rate Notes due 2020

0.50% Notes due 2021

Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

Barclays Bank plc

BayernLB

CACIB

Natixis

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

