04/12/2018 12:50:00

Recent Analysis Shows NetApp, Williams-Sonoma, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Applied Materials, Alleghany, and AmerisourceBergen Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY), Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y), and AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY), Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y), and AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 30th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

NETAPP, INC. (NTAP) REPORT OVERVIEW

NetApp's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, NetApp reported revenue of $1,517.00MM vs $1,415.00MM (up 7.21%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.93 vs $0.65 (up 43.08%). For the twelve months ended April 30th, 2018 vs April 30th, 2017, NetApp reported revenue of $5,911.00MM vs $5,519.00MM (up 7.10%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.28 vs $1.85 (down 84.86%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.85. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.52 and is expected to report on May 22nd, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. (WSM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Williams-Sonoma's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Williams-Sonoma reported revenue of $1,275.17MM vs $1,201.61MM (up 6.12%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.63 vs $0.61 (up 3.28%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Williams-Sonoma reported revenue of $5,292.36MM vs $5,083.81MM (up 4.10%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.03 vs $3.45 (down 12.17%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.68. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.46 and is expected to report on March 13th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

DENTSPLY SIRONA INC. (XRAY) REPORT OVERVIEW

DENTSPLY SIRONA's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, DENTSPLY SIRONA reported revenue of $928.40MM vs $1,009.20MM (down 8.01%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.13 vs $0.39 (down 66.67%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, DENTSPLY SIRONA reported revenue of $3,993.40MM vs $3,745.30MM (up 6.62%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$6.76 vs $1.97. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.82. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.20 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. (AMAT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Applied Materials' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Applied Materials reported revenue of $4,468.00MM vs $3,744.00MM (up 19.34%) and basic earnings per share $1.18 vs $0.86 (up 37.21%). For the twelve months ended October 31st, 2017 vs October 31st, 2016, Applied Materials reported revenue of $14,537.00MM vs $10,825.00MM (up 34.29%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.20 vs $1.56 (up 105.13%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 13th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.06. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.18 and is expected to report on November 21st, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ALLEGHANY CORPORATION (Y) REPORT OVERVIEW

Alleghany's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Alleghany reported revenue of $2,177.42MM vs $1,667.48MM (up 30.58%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $19.07 vs -$20.38. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Alleghany reported revenue of $6,424.66MM vs $6,131.02MM (up 4.79%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $5.85 vs $29.60 (down 80.24%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 20th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $9.89. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $36.00 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORPORATION (ABC) REPORT OVERVIEW

AmerisourceBergen's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, AmerisourceBergen reported revenue of $43,297.14MM vs $39,120.02MM (up 10.68%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.09 vs -$1.58. For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, AmerisourceBergen reported revenue of $167,939.60MM vs $153,143.80MM (up 9.66%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $7.61 vs $1.67 (up 355.69%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.55. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $7.45 and is expected to report on November 5th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

