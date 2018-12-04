Report: Developing Opportunities within NVIDIA, Triumph Group, Gladstone Land, Icahn Enterprises, UGI, and TopBuild — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI), Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND), Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP), UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI), and TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets examine NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI), Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND), Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP), UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI), and TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 30th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

NVIDIA CORPORATION (NVDA) REPORT OVERVIEW

NVIDIA's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, NVIDIA reported revenue of $3,181.00MM vs $2,636.00MM (up 20.68%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.02 vs $1.39 (up 45.32%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, NVIDIA reported revenue of $9,714.00MM vs $6,910.00MM (up 40.58%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $5.09 vs $3.08 (up 65.26%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.57. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $6.37 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. (TGI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Triumph Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Triumph Group reported revenue of $855.11MM vs $745.16MM (up 14.76%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.30 vs -$0.11. For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Triumph Group reported revenue of $3,198.95MM vs $3,532.80MM (down 9.45%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$8.60 vs -$0.87. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.02 and is expected to report on May 9th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION (LAND) REPORT OVERVIEW

Gladstone Land's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Gladstone Land reported revenue of $8.02MM vs $6.56MM (up 22.14%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.35 vs -$0.02. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Gladstone Land reported revenue of $25.12MM vs $17.32MM (up 45.07%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.00 vs $0.04. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.57 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P. (IEP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Icahn Enterprises' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Icahn Enterprises reported revenue of $2,685.00MM vs $3,504.00MM (down 23.37%) and basic earnings per share $0.68 vs $3.53 (down 80.74%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Icahn Enterprises reported revenue of $21,744.00MM vs $16,348.00MM (up 33.01%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $14.80 vs -$8.07. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

UGI CORPORATION (UGI) REPORT OVERVIEW

UGI's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, UGI reported revenue of $1,273.10MM vs $1,113.90MM (up 14.29%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.13 vs $0.02 (up 550.00%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, UGI reported revenue of $7,651.20MM vs $6,120.70MM (up 25.01%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.13 vs $2.51 (up 64.54%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 30th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.01. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.10 and is expected to report on November 11th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

TOPBUILD CORP. (BLD) REPORT OVERVIEW

TopBuild's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, TopBuild reported revenue of $647.29MM vs $489.04MM (up 32.36%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.22 vs $0.90 (up 35.56%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, TopBuild reported revenue of $1,906.27MM vs $1,742.85MM (up 9.38%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.41 vs $1.93 (up 128.50%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.84. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $4.75 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

