Sara Gullickson Named First Woman CEO of a U.S. Publicly Traded Cannabis Company Item 9 Labs Corp.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning international cannabis consultant Sara Gullickson was recently named CEO of Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTC: INLB) (Item 9 Labs or the Company), a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative cannabis products and proprietary delivery platforms. The appointment is of historic significance, establishing Gullickson as the first woman CEO of a U.S. publicly traded cannabis company.

Gullickson formerly served as CEO and Founder of Dispensary Permits, which was acquired by Item 9 Labs on November 26, 2018. A thought leader and sought-after spokesperson, Gullickson has licensing success in over a dozen markets and has helped shape marijuana programs in the United States, Canada, Europe, and New Zealand. She turned down multiple offers before developing a partnership with Item 9 Labs.

“From the beginning, Item 9 Labs valued my industry knowledge and nearly decade of experience. It was clear we share the same company culture and brand identity rooted in health and wellness. I am excited to be at the executive forefront and cultivate a company that will grow with the burgeoning global cannabis market,” stated Gullickson.

The executive announcement is a milestone for the financial sector where women hold only ten percent of top executive positions at publicly traded companies in the S&P’s Composite 1500. Within the cannabis industry, only 27 percent of women hold C-suite positions, which is slightly higher than the 23 percent national average for women across all U.S. businesses.

“Our Company has seen accelerated growth in the past year and we knew we needed someone with Sara’s experience and industry intuition to take us to the next level. With Sara’s international background and market foresight, Item 9 Labs is poised to become one of the preeminent leaders in boutique and organic cannabis products catering to the natural lifestyle market,” said Bryce Skalla, President of Item 9 Labs.

Item 9 Labs is focused on using the highest quality soil and nutrient blends to create premium products and a superior customer experience. The Company is renowned for its Delta 8 THC derived products, groundbreaking Apollo 710 vape device, and is in the process of launching an intranasal cannabis delivery platform.

It was important to have Gullickson at the helm of Item 9 Labs as the Company moves forward with other innovative products. According to the National Research Corporation, 78 percent of women are the primary healthcare decision makers for their household. Gullickson’s perspective and passion for wellness naturally aligned with Item 9 Labs mission to develop comfortable health solutions for the modern cannabis consumer.

For investors and stakeholders the appointment has the potential for favorable market outcomes. After reviewing more than 21,000 publicly traded international companies across a mix of industries, the Peterson Institute for International Economics confirmed that having at least 30 percent of women in C-Suite positions adds 6 percent to a firm’s net profit margin on average.

About Item 9 Labs Corp.:

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTC: INLB) creates comfortable cannabis health solutions for the modern consumer by developing innovative products and proprietary delivery platforms. The Company is focused on the development of technology and products that administer high-quality medical marijuana through a novel intra-nasal delivery system to deliver significant health benefits. The Company is headquartered in Southern Arizona where it owns and operates 50 acres, one of the largest properties in the U.S. zoned to grow and cultivate the medical marijuana flower. Item 9 has a proven track record of providing consumers with high-quality medical marijuana flower and products focused on organic, cost-effective solutions for whole body health. By combining high-quality, medical-grade product with the Company’s proprietary nasal mucus-membrane delivery system, Item 9 plans to produce the industry’s first market medicated nasal delivery device that administers specific cannabinoid dosing to meet the growing demand of todays modern cannabis consumer. For more information, visit us online at www.Item9labscorp.com and www.Item9labs.com .

