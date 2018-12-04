04/12/2018 22:33:10

SFIX LOSS ACTION NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Stitch Fix, Inc. Investors of Important December 10 Deadline in Lawsuit – SFIX

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) from June 8, 2018 through October 1, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important December 10, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Stitch Fix investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Stitch Fix class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1430.html

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Stitch Fix’s sales growth prospects were not as positive as stated because active client growth had dramatically slowed; (2) defendants had ceased running a television advertising campaign for much of the fourth quarter of 2018; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 10, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation.

