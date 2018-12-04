04/12/2018 21:22:34

Tanate Phutrakul to succeed Koos Timmermans as chief financial officer of ING

ING announced today that Tanate Phutrakul will succeed Koos Timmermans as CFO of ING. As announced on 11 September 2018, in consultation with the Supervisory Board, Koos Timmermans will step down from his position as chief financial officer and member of the Executive Board of ING Group and will leave the company.

In order to ensure an orderly transition Tanate Phutrakul will succeed Koos Timmermans, being appointed as CFO and member of the Management Board Banking on 7 February 2019, after the presentation of the 2018 fourth quarter and full year results, which is scheduled for 6 February 2019. The Supervisory Board will nominate Tanate Phutrakul for appointment as a member of the Executive Board of ING Group at the Annual General Meeting in April 2019. The appointments have been approved by the European Central Bank.

Tanate Phutrakul (Thai, 1965) is currently ING Group Controller. He first joined ING in 1998 as managing director of ING Barings Securities Thailand. From 2003 until 2008 he served as head of Wholesale Banking and chief financial officer of TMB Bank in Thailand. In 2008 he rejoined ING to become CFO of the Operations and IT unit and later of Retail Banking International. In 2015 he took up the position of CFO of ING in Belgium, a role he held until 1 October of 2018.

Tanate Phutrakul holds a master's degree in Chemical Engineering from Imperial College, University of London and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

ING PROFILE

ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The purpose of ING Bank is empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING Bank's more than 52,000 employees offer retail and wholesale banking services to customers in over 40 countries.

ING Group shares are listed on the exchanges of Amsterdam (INGA AS, INGA.AS), Brussels and on the New York Stock Exchange (ADRs: ING US, ING.N).

Sustainability forms an integral part of ING's strategy, evidenced by ING's ranking in the banks industry group by Sustainalytics. ING Group shares are included in the FTSE4Good index and in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (Europe and World), where ING is also among the leaders in the banks industry group.

 

