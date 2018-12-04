Tetra Bio-Pharma Responds to Shareholders

ORLEANS, Ontario, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc (“Tetra” or “TBP”), (TSX VENTURE: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) - Recent news regarding Aphria Inc. does not in any way affect Tetra’s business, operations, clinical and drug registration and source of supply. We are well funded to continue these activities in 2019 with plans to expand our clinical activities in the U.S. We remind shareholders that we are not a cannabis company but a bio-pharmaceutical firm.

“It’s important for our shareholders to understand that Tetra is not a cannabis company. We do not grow, or sell cannabis,” said Dr. Guy Chamberland, CEO and CSO of Tetra Bio-Pharma. “Like the internationally recognized GW Pharma, we are a pharmaceutical company that discovers and develops prescription drugs. This strategy is entirely different from the hundreds of licensed producers and it is what makes Tetra completely unique. Our business model has, and will continue to be, to take a pharmaceutical pathway so that cannabinoid-derived drugs are integrated into the regulated healthcare system.”

Tetra Bio-Pharma has made tremendous progress in developing its lead products as prescription drugs and is in a strong financial position to execute on our innovative and robust business strategy. The following are some of the major achievements that have taken place this year and that reflect Tetra’s work as a bio-pharmaceutical innovator:

Obtained the Drug Establishment License for the manufacturing of PPP001;

Completed the Type B and C meetings with the U.S. FDA;

Made a bid to acquire Panag Pharma Inc. and grow its intellectual property;

Advanced the timing of its filing for PPP001 in Europe;

Signed two distribution and sales agreements with pharmaceutical companies based in Israel and Portugal for our PPP001 drug product;

Successfully setup a growing Hemp Energy Drink business and shortly after ordered 1.7 million cans for sales;

Hired senior pharmaceutical industry talent with depth of experience to oversee operations in a timely, systematic way; and

Implemented plans to ensure supply of cannabis raw materials thus avoiding back orders on drug or commercial products.

Dr. Chamberland further stated, “Tetra has never been in a stronger position in its history and looks forward to continued execution of its strategy.”

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX-V: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with a Health Canada approved, and FDA reviewed, clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. The Company has several subsidiaries engaged in the development of an advanced and growing pipeline of Bio Pharmaceuticals, Natural Health and Veterinary Products containing cannabis and other medicinal plant-based elements. With patients at the core of what we do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies.

