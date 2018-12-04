04/12/2018 02:40:20

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.101 Per Share and Announces Investor Call

BOSTON, Dec. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: TSLF) today announced the declaration of monthly distributions of $0.101 per common share, payable on the dates noted below.  Based on the Fund’s share price of $15.58 as of its close on December 3, 2018, the distribution represents an annualized yield of 7.78%.  Information regarding the distribution rate is included for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured.  The distribution rate should not be considered the yield or total return on an investment in the Fund.

The following dates apply to the distributions declared:

Ex-Dividend Date: December 14, 2018
Record Date:December 17, 2018
Payable Date: December 31, 2018
  
Ex-Dividend Date:January 17, 2019
Record Date:January 18, 2019
Payable Date:January 31, 2019
  
Ex-Dividend Date:February 14, 2019
Record Date:February 15, 2019
Payable Date:February 28, 2019

A portion of each distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than undistributed net investment income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain or return of capital.  As required by Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, a notice will be distributed to the Fund’s stockholders in the event that a portion of a monthly distribution is derived from sources other than undistributed net investment income.  In January or February of each year, investors will be sent a Form 1099-DIV for the previous calendar year that will define how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The Fund today also announced that it will hold an investor call on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, at 4:15 pm ET to discuss its business outlook.  Robert Hickey, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of THL Credit Advisors LLC, will host the call.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 866-919-6099, conference ID 3391547.  A replay of the live broadcast will be available by dialing 855-859-2056, conference ID 3391547 through December 25, 2018.

The Fund will post its September 30, 2018 quarterly fact to its website at https://thlcredittslf.com prior to the call.

The investment return, price, yields, market value and net asset value (NAV) of the Fund’s shares will fluctuate with market conditions, and it is possible to lose money by investing in the Fund.  Closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to NAV, which may increase the investor’s risk of loss.  There is no assurance that the Fund will meet its investment objective.

Investment return and principal value will fluctuate.  Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

About THL Credit Senior Loan Fund

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that is advised by THL Credit Advisors LLC.  The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income and preservation of capital primarily through investments in U.S. dollar denominated senior secured corporate loans and notes (“Bank Loans”).  There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

About THL Credit

THL Credit is an alternative credit investment manager for both direct lending and broadly syndicated investments through public and private vehicles, collateralized loan obligations, separately managed accounts and co-mingled funds. THL Credit maintains a variety of advisory and sub-advisory relationships across its investment platforms, including THL Credit, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRD), a publicly traded business development company, and THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE: TSLF), a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute “forward-looking statements”, which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition.  These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.  Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. THL Credit Senior Loan Fund undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein.

Contact the Fund at 1.844.409.6354 or visit the Fund’s website at https://thlcredittslf.com for additional information.

