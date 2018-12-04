04/12/2018 17:57:00

Total Voting Rights

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

London, December 4

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the “Company”)

Total Voting Rights

As a result of the purchase of 25,000 Ordinary 1p shares placed into Treasury on 4 December 2018 and in conformity with Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1A, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company are as follows:

Class of share

Total number of shares in circulation

Number of voting rights attached to each share

Total number of voting rights of shares in circulation

Number of shares held in treasury (carrying no voting rights attached until issued)

Total number of shares in issue

Ordinary 1p Shares42,762,725142,762,72521,746,91764,509,642

The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in EP Global Opportunities Trust plc under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

4 December 2018

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Post comment

