04/12/2018 17:19:00

Transaction in Own Shares

Related content
18:05 - 
Total Voting Rights
03 Dec - 
Transaction in Own Shares
30 Nov - 
Transaction in Own Shares

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, December 4

4 December 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc – Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc (“Rightmove”), the UK’s no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 136,700 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 450.000p The highest price paid per share was 450.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 450.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0153% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 409,159,750(1) ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 895,081,026. Rightmove holds 14,813,304 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

(1) Restated for the impact of the 10:1 share subdivision on 31 August 2018.

-Ends-

Contact:  Kirstan Boynton                                                                              01908 712294

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares

purchased

Transaction price

(per share)

Time of transaction

722450.00 16:02:03
2920450.00 16:02:03
41458450.00 16:02:03
1000450.00 16:02:03
3962450.00 16:02:03
2011450.00 16:02:03
2474450.00 16:02:03
99450.00 16:02:03
437450.00 16:02:03
724450.00 16:02:03
1583450.00 16:02:03
1338450.00 16:02:03
253450.00 16:02:51
1528450.00 16:02:51
1450450.00 16:02:51
1385450.00 16:02:51
1465450.00 16:02:51
1595450.00 16:02:51
2240450.00 16:02:51
1402450.00 16:02:51
563450.00 16:02:51
1500450.00 16:02:51
709450.00 16:03:01
787450.00 16:03:01
516450.00 16:03:53
3962450.00 16:03:53
1878450.00 16:03:53
1500450.00 16:03:53
102450.00 16:17:09
833450.00 16:17:09
814450.00 16:19:53
833450.00 16:19:53
1000450.00 16:19:53
469450.00 16:19:54
349450.00 16:20:00
451450.00 16:20:00
600450.00 16:20:15
4017450.00 16:20:15
2412450.00 16:20:15
200450.00 16:20:20
2042450.00 16:20:23
474450.00 16:20:23
670450.00 16:20:23
452450.00 16:20:23
3329450.00 16:20:43
400450.00 16:25:50
776450.00 16:25:50
43450.00 16:25:50
94450.00 16:26:02
1887450.00 16:26:30
795450.00 16:26:33
463450.00 16:26:33
300450.00 16:27:14
1345450.00 16:27:14
1000450.00 16:27:14
2368450.00 16:27:14
94450.00 16:27:15
951450.00 16:27:15
4887450.00 16:27:31
821450.00 16:27:34
93450.00 16:27:40
1594450.00 16:27:40
2740450.00 16:27:44
1200450.00 16:27:44
957450.00 16:27:44
496450.00 16:27:44
887450.00 16:28:36
1000450.00 16:28:36
1647450.00 16:28:36
549450.00 16:28:36
2529450.00 16:28:36
868450.00 16:28:36
455450.00 16:28:37
4953450.00 16:28:37

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

18:05 E:RMV
Total Voting Rights
17:19 E:RMV
Transaction in Own Shares
03 Dec E:RMV
Transaction in Own Shares
30 Nov E:RMV
Transaction in Own Shares
29 Nov E:RMV
Transaction in Own Shares
28 Nov E:RMV
Transaction in Own Shares
28 Nov E:RMV
Director/PDMR Shareholding
27 Nov E:RMV
Transaction in Own Shares
26 Nov E:RMV
Transaction in Own Shares
23 Nov E:RMV
Transaction in Own Shares

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
FSIS Recall Exp085-2018
2
Viracta and Salubris Announce Equity Financing and Partnership to Bring Novel Treatment for Viral-Associated Cancers to China
3
HempLife Today to Introduce New Benevolence Program for Military Personnel and First Responders Continuing its Goal To Be The Leader in the Industry
4
Civeo Announces Room Commitment from LNG Canada for the Sitka Lodge in Kitimat, B.C. and Termination of Bird-Civeo Joint Venture
5
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Files Two Patent Term Extensions in the United States; Expects NUZYRA™ Patent Protection Exclusivity Until at Least October 2030

Related stock quotes

Rightmove PLC ORD 1P 449.05 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:30
FirstService Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Shares
18:30
INTL FCStone Inc. Announces Date for 2018 Fiscal Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call
18:30
JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Extends SOU FUJIMOTO: FUTURES OF THE FUTURE Exhibition Through January 6
18:28
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Aphria, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Financial Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – APHA
18:27
Third Partner Joins King & Spalding in Los Angeles From Boutique Healthcare Firm
18:20
Transaction in Own Shares
18:16
Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines reinforce connectivity between Mexico and Detroit by launching new route
18:12
Encore Enters Settlement Agreement with 42 States and the District of Columbia
18:11
InMarket Leads Projected to be Million Dollar Business for Fastbase, Inc. in 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 December 2018 18:56:41
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-12-04 19:56:41 - 2018-12-04 18:56:41 - 1000 - Website: OKAY