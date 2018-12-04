04/12/2018 17:54:00

Transaction in Own Shares

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, December 4

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (the “Company”)

The Company announces that on 4 December 2018 it purchased 25,000 of its own Ordinary 1p shares at a price of £3.125 per share. The shares have been placed into Treasury.

Following this transaction, the Company has 21,746,917 Ordinary shares held in Treasury and 42,762,725 Ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of shares in issue remains as 64,509,642.

4 December 2018

LEI: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company’s registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
28 Nov
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
30
03 Dec
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
20
30 Nov
DANSKE
Men hvilken bank vil de skifte til? Stort set alle banker er indblandet i en eller anden form for hv..
18
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
18
30 Nov
VELO
  http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
17
03 Dec
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
16
29 Nov
VWS
  Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
14
03 Dec
VWS
Syntes det passer meget godt at kursen skal finde og tjekke hvad der kan og bør, i kurs interval 500..
13
29 Nov
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
13
29 Nov
 
De kunne fx. komme fra at lukke satspuljerne, lukke diverse ministerier, sænke skatten og simplifice..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
FSIS Recall Exp085-2018
2
Viracta and Salubris Announce Equity Financing and Partnership to Bring Novel Treatment for Viral-Associated Cancers to China
3
HempLife Today to Introduce New Benevolence Program for Military Personnel and First Responders Continuing its Goal To Be The Leader in the Industry
4
Civeo Announces Room Commitment from LNG Canada for the Sitka Lodge in Kitimat, B.C. and Termination of Bird-Civeo Joint Venture
5
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Files Two Patent Term Extensions in the United States; Expects NUZYRA™ Patent Protection Exclusivity Until at Least October 2030

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:30
FirstService Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Shares
18:30
INTL FCStone Inc. Announces Date for 2018 Fiscal Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call
18:30
JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Extends SOU FUJIMOTO: FUTURES OF THE FUTURE Exhibition Through January 6
18:28
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Aphria, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Financial Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – APHA
18:27
Third Partner Joins King & Spalding in Los Angeles From Boutique Healthcare Firm
18:20
Transaction in Own Shares
18:16
Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines reinforce connectivity between Mexico and Detroit by launching new route
18:12
Encore Enters Settlement Agreement with 42 States and the District of Columbia
18:11
InMarket Leads Projected to be Million Dollar Business for Fastbase, Inc. in 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 December 2018 18:56:51
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-12-04 19:56:51 - 2018-12-04 18:56:51 - 1000 - Website: OKAY