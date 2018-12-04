Troilus Gold Corp. Discovers 110 g/t Au Sample 1 Kilometre Northeast of J4 Open Pit. Extends Mineralized Zone 1.8 Kilometres Towards Troilus North Property

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG) (OTCQB: CHXMF) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results from its Fall reconnaissance exploration program focused on the Northeast extension of the J Zone (J4 and J5) open pits. A newly defined zone of mineralization, deemed J4 North, has been identified over a strike length of 1.8 kilometres extending from the edge of the J Zone to the Northeast. J4 North extends onto the Troilus North property that Troilus has agreed to acquire from Emgold Mining Corporation and will form the basis for part of Troilus’s regional 2019 exploration program (see press release dated November 28, 2018).

In October 2018, TLG began a preliminary surface exploration program focused on applying its newly developed structural and geological model regionally to the Troilus belt. A total of 172 samples, were collected from 157 outcrops and were sent for assay. Results have defined a clear extension of mineralization from J Zone along strike.

Uncovering bedrock below mossy overburden, prospecting and mapping have identified gold-bearing mineralization over nearly two kilometres, leading directly into the Troilus North Property. These newly discovered units, paired with minimal local historic drilling, have opened the potential to expand the Troilus deposit to the Northeast (Figure 1).

Highlights:

TLG-TJ4N-18-JB-134

110 g/t gold from rock grab sample approximately 1km along strike from J4 open pit hosted in foliated diorite, the same host rock as the J Zone (Image 1)

TLG-TJ4N-18-JB-006

4.33 g/t gold, 1% copper, and 49.5 g/t silver from channel sampling located directly adjacent to the Troilus North and 1.8km NE of J Zone. (Figure 2)

TLG-TJ4N-18-JB-132

1.9 g/t gold, 0.3% copper and 16.3 g/t silver hosted in altered rhyolites from a grab sample located directly southwest of 4.33 g/t channel sample ( TLG-TJ4N-18-JB-006 )

TLG-TJ4N-18-JB-R5-4

1.4 g/t gold, 0.6% copper, and 10.3 g/t silver from channel sampling less than 400 metres from the northeast limit of J4 open pit

“This first pass work Northeast of the J Zone has defined a clear continuation of mineralization across the Northern strike of the Troilus Property and onto the Troilus North Project that Troilus has agreed to acquire and expects to close shortly,” said Justin Reid, CEO Troilus Gold Corp. “No exploration of any significance had been conducted on this property in 30 years. The potential to identify new near-surface gold occurrences is significant, as evidenced by this short program following our drill campaign.”

Figure 1: Geology map

showing

significant results from Fall surface exploration and historic drilling and the Parker Granite relationship to gold trend

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56afc339-0d7b-4a69-a1d3-08be39752639

Image 1: Visible gold from sample TLG-TJ4N-18-JB-134 (110 g/t Au)

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/772c20fa-680a-4f9e-a812-3a94cd519169

Figure 2: Airborne magnetics showing clear trend of magnetic low associated with Troilus gold trend with significant results from Fall surface exploration and historic drilling

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebab0878-2302-417e-b1e9-6112180b2943

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus is a Toronto-based, Quebec focused, advanced stage exploration and early-development company focused on the mineral expansion and potential mine re-start of the former gold and copper Troilus mine. The 16,000-hectare Troilus and Troilus North property is located Northeast of the Val-d’Or mining district, within the Frotêt-Evans Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada. From 1997 to 2010, Inmet Mining Corporation operated the Troilus project as an open-pit mine, producing more than 2,000,000 ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Bruno Perron, P.Eng., Senior Technical Manager, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Perron is an employee of Troilus and is not independent of the Company under National Instrument 43-101.

