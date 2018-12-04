uBreakiFix Expands South Carolina Presence With New Lexington Store

LEXINGTON, S.C., Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tech repair brand uBreakiFix opened its newest location, uBreakiFix Lexington, on November 27 at 5594 Sunset Boulevard. This is the brand’s fourth location in South Carolina, joining stores in Haywood, Mount Pleasant, and Spartanburg.

uBreakiFix services anything with a power button, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, drones, hoverboards, and everything in between. To date, uBreakiFix has completed more than 4.5 million repairs. While common fixes include cracked screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

Through strategic partnerships with leading technology companies, including Samsung and Google, uBreakiFix provides Samsung Galaxy customers and Google Pixel and Pixelbook customers with manufacturer-backed, same-day repair services using genuine parts. Through the partnership with Samsung, Galaxy owners can get in and out-of-warranty repairs at more than 300 locations nationwide, with most repairs completed in two hours or less.

uBreakiFix Lexington is the first location for Bret Bauer. He plans on opening more stores in the coming year.

“My wife and I had an amazing experience the first time we ever went to a uBreakiFix store. I was so impressed by the friendly environment and high quality service that I immediately knew my next business venture was going to be with UBIF,” said Bauer. “I am looking forward to providing the technology solutions that customers need while also giving back to the incredible Lexington community.”

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial duo Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based brand to a brick and mortar model. By offering convenience, accessibility, and unparalleled customer service, uBreakiFix filled a gap in the repair marketplace and has since emerged as an industry leader in growth, service offerings, and authorized partnerships. In 2018, Wetherill was inducted into the Forbes Technology Council, and uBreakiFix earned a top spot on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list, ranking #18 overall, #1 in the Electronics Repair category, and #1 on the Top New Franchises list.

uBreakiFix has more than 463 locations open across the U.S. and Canada. The brand opened 59 new stores during the first and second quarters of 2018 and plans to increase growth throughout the second half of the year. For more information on uBreakiFix franchising, visit https://ubreakifix.com/franchising.

“At uBreakiFix, our goal is to take the hassle of a broken device and create the most positive, convenient experience possible for our customers,” Wetherill said. “We are a customer service company first, and a tech repair company second. As we expand into Lexington, we look forward to becoming the trusted resource to keep consumers and businesses connected to the things and people who matter most.”

Lexington is located at 5594 Sunset Boulevard Unit C, Lexington, SC 29072 and can be reached at: 803-520-8285. For more information and to view a service menu, visit https://ubreakifix.com/locations/lexington.

About uBreakiFix

