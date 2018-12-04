04/12/2018 14:16:00

Urbandoor Selects Dyspatch for Global Transactional Email Optimization and Flexibility

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sendwithus today announced that Urbandoor, the global marketplace for furnished apartments specifically built for professionals, has selected Dyspatch, the Enterprise email production platform, to power its international email content management.

As a global marketplace for furnished apartments built for professionals, Urbandoor meets the needs of business customers when relocating or for extended business travel. Urbandoor facilitates both commerce and communication between accommodation providers and users, which means every email they send is business-critical.

“Dyspatch allows us to move faster when testing and iterating on email content, and enables our non-technical users to create and change emails faster,” said Dave Greenstein, Chief Architect & Head of Growth at Urbandoor.

“Our ability to test new email content and experiment has improved dramatically with Dyspatch, since we don’t need to have an engineer edit the code every time we want to change things up. This has allowed us to do more than just optimize our transactional email content, it has given us the flexibility to innovate as we grow our business.”  

With internationalization becoming increasingly important for Urbandoor, Dyspatch’s localization support is an additional factor in their selection. With support for 40 languages in over 60 countries around the globe, Dyspatch is ready to support every new market Urbandoor enters.

“We are delighted that Urbandoor has selected us as their Enterprise email production platform of choice,” said Matt Harris, co-founder and CEO, Sendwithus. “With Dyspatch, Urbandoor has a complete transactional email platform, including templating, testing, and publishing, one that enables them to easily and effectively manage their business-critical email content, while allowing them to innovate as they scale globally.”

To learn more, read the Urbandoor case study here.

About Urbandoor

Urbandoor is a global marketplace for furnished apartments specifically built for professionals. Its mission is to effortlessly connect professionals with their right apartment every time, anywhere. Unlike other furnished apartment marketplaces, there are no private homes or individual hosts on Urbandoor. All apartments and providers are vetted to meet standards professionals expect. There are currently more than 250K furnished apartments in 1300+ markets across 45+ countries on Urbandoor. For more info, visit www.urbandoor.com.

About Dyspatch

Dyspatch is an email production platform that helps Enterprise organizations create and change transactional and triggered emails faster, by centralizing template creation, approval, and publishing processes. The powerful API, visual editor, and built-in device testing allow for cutting-edge email strategy and execution while helping establish consistency in both branding and legal compliance across multiple teams. Sendwithus has been helping leading brands, including Microsoft, Autodesk, and Zillow craft exceptional communications experiences since 2013. To learn more about Dyspatch by Sendwithus, visit www.dyspatch.io. To join the Sendwithus team, visit www.sendwithus.com/careers

Media Contact

Megan Tobin

Vice President of Marketing

megan@sendwithus.com

Ilona Mohacsi

Senior Vice President, Public Relations

PenVine for Sendwithus

(631) 764-3729

ilonam@penvine.com

SWU Dyspatch.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
28 Nov
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
30
03 Dec
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
19
30 Nov
DANSKE
Men hvilken bank vil de skifte til? Stort set alle banker er indblandet i en eller anden form for hv..
18
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
18
30 Nov
VELO
  http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
17
03 Dec
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
16
29 Nov
VWS
  Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
14
03 Dec
VWS
Syntes det passer meget godt at kursen skal finde og tjekke hvad der kan og bør, i kurs interval 500..
13
29 Nov
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
13
29 Nov
 
De kunne fx. komme fra at lukke satspuljerne, lukke diverse ministerier, sænke skatten og simplifice..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
FSIS Recall Exp085-2018
2
Viracta and Salubris Announce Equity Financing and Partnership to Bring Novel Treatment for Viral-Associated Cancers to China
3
HempLife Today to Introduce New Benevolence Program for Military Personnel and First Responders Continuing its Goal To Be The Leader in the Industry
4
Civeo Announces Room Commitment from LNG Canada for the Sitka Lodge in Kitimat, B.C. and Termination of Bird-Civeo Joint Venture
5
Paratek Pharmaceuticals Files Two Patent Term Extensions in the United States; Expects NUZYRA™ Patent Protection Exclusivity Until at Least October 2030

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:15
Form 8.3 - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group
15:15
Form 8.3 - BTG PLC
15:04
Prescient named ‘Innovator of the Year’ by Construction Dive
15:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses Exceeding $1M of Class Action Against Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline -- December 10, 2018
15:00
Brookmount Explorations, Inc. Updates Progress on Audit
15:00
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Edison International (EIX) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline - January 15, 2019
14:58
Publication of Final Terms
14:56
Board Changes
14:54
iCIMS’ Monthly Hiring Indicator: U.S. Job-Filling Rate Declines Further While Retail Continues to Struggle

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
04 December 2018 15:31:46
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-12-04 16:31:46 - 2018-12-04 15:31:46 - 1000 - Website: OKAY