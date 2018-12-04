Urbandoor Selects Dyspatch for Global Transactional Email Optimization and Flexibility

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sendwithus today announced that Urbandoor , the global marketplace for furnished apartments specifically built for professionals, has selected Dyspatch , the Enterprise email production platform, to power its international email content management.

As a global marketplace for furnished apartments built for professionals, Urbandoor meets the needs of business customers when relocating or for extended business travel. Urbandoor facilitates both commerce and communication between accommodation providers and users, which means every email they send is business-critical.

“Dyspatch allows us to move faster when testing and iterating on email content, and enables our non-technical users to create and change emails faster,” said Dave Greenstein, Chief Architect & Head of Growth at Urbandoor.

“Our ability to test new email content and experiment has improved dramatically with Dyspatch, since we don’t need to have an engineer edit the code every time we want to change things up. This has allowed us to do more than just optimize our transactional email content, it has given us the flexibility to innovate as we grow our business.”

With internationalization becoming increasingly important for Urbandoor, Dyspatch’s localization support is an additional factor in their selection. With support for 40 languages in over 60 countries around the globe, Dyspatch is ready to support every new market Urbandoor enters.

“We are delighted that Urbandoor has selected us as their Enterprise email production platform of choice,” said Matt Harris, co-founder and CEO, Sendwithus. “With Dyspatch, Urbandoor has a complete transactional email platform , including templating, testing, and publishing, one that enables them to easily and effectively manage their business-critical email content, while allowing them to innovate as they scale globally.”

About Urbandoor

Urbandoor is a global marketplace for furnished apartments specifically built for professionals. Its mission is to effortlessly connect professionals with their right apartment every time, anywhere. Unlike other furnished apartment marketplaces, there are no private homes or individual hosts on Urbandoor. All apartments and providers are vetted to meet standards professionals expect. There are currently more than 250K furnished apartments in 1300+ markets across 45+ countries on Urbandoor. For more info, visit www.urbandoor.com .

About Dyspatch

Dyspatch is an email production platform that helps Enterprise organizations create and change transactional and triggered emails faster, by centralizing template creation, approval, and publishing processes. The powerful API, visual editor, and built-in device testing allow for cutting-edge email strategy and execution while helping establish consistency in both branding and legal compliance across multiple teams. Sendwithus has been helping leading brands, including Microsoft, Autodesk, and Zillow craft exceptional communications experiences since 2013. To learn more about Dyspatch by Sendwithus, visit www.dyspatch.io . To join the Sendwithus team, visit www.sendwithus.com/careers .

