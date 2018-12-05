05/12/2018 09:00:00

Apricorn Introduces the Next-Generation Aegis Fortress L3 USB Drive

POWAY, Calif., Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apricorn, the leading manufacturer of software-free, 256-bit AES XTS hardware-encrypted USB data storage devices, today announced the release of the Aegis Fortress L3 with FIPS validation encrypted USB 3.0, 3.1, 3.2 drives for regulated industries including finance, government, power and energy, legal and healthcare.

The new device features Apricorn’s latest encryption chipset that gives SSD versions of the Aegis Fortress L3 write speeds up to 150 percent faster and read speeds up to 180 percent faster.

The product’s complete FIPS 140-2 Level-3 validation (pending Q1 2019) is the highest level assigned by NIST to portable encrypted devices and the validation boundary includes the electronics, drive and enclosure. The enclosure itself is milled from a solid block of aircraft-grade 6061 aluminum alloy with snap-off unidirectional security fasteners cemented with epoxy to capture evidence of tampering. The membrane-style keypad carries an IP66 certification (pending) against water, dust and grit penetration. The ruggedized exterior is designed to withstand extreme temperatures, demanding field conditions, and resistance to shock.

Like all Aegis Secure Drives and Secure Keys, the Fortress L3 is software-free in setup and use; all passwords and commands are entered by way of the device’s onboard keypad and all authentication and encryption processes take place within the device itself, never sharing password or encryption key data with its host computer. Featuring military-grade 256-bit AES XTS encryption and locked down firmware, the Fortress cannot be updated further - making it immune to malware such as “BadUSB.” The device comes standard with Forced Enrollment (no default PINs), two read-only modes, data recovery PINs, and Aegis Configurator compatibility.

“Data protection concerns will continue to rise globally in light of GDPR and the upcoming California Consumer Privacy Act in 2020 as will the growing need to securely store and move large amounts of sensitive data offline, avoiding potential targeting in the cloud and software encryption vulnerabilities,” said Mike McCandless, vice president of sales and marketing at Apricorn. “Our new Aegis Fortress L3 gives regulated industries the highest level of security validation for small form-factor storage systems and ensures compliance with Article 32 of GDPR.” 

Aegis Fortress L3 with interchangeable Type-A and Type-C connector cables features:

  • 256-Bit AES XTS Military-Grade Hardware Encryption: Encrypts all data on the fly

  • Software-Free: Ready to use right out of the box; no software, no drivers, no updates

  • OS Agnostic: Compatible with PC, MAC, Linux, Android, Symbian or any mass storage compliant system with a powered USB port

  • Forced Enrollment: No factory-preset default PINs

  • Aegis Configurator compatible: Create custom profiles and mass configure multiple Aegis devices at once

  • Onboard Keypad: All PIN entries are performed on the device’s keypad making it compatible with systems without keyboards and shares no critical security parameters with its host computer

  • Lock-Override Mode: Can be programmed to remain unlocked during reboot / USB re-enumeration

  • Two Read-Only Modes: Preserve data in its original, unaltered state while blocking malware

  • Data Recovery PINs that provide access to the device in the event of forgotten PINs

  • Programmable Brute Force Protection: After a predetermined number of consecutive incorrect PIN entry attempts, the Aegis Fortress L3 will conclude that it is under Brute Force and destroy its encryption key and PINs rendering the data useless

  • Increased Storage Capacities: 1TB - 5TB in HDD models; 500GB - 16TB in SSD models

The Aegis Fortress L3 is now available, for more information visit https://www.apricorn.com/aegis-fortress-l3.

About Apricorn

Headquartered in Poway, California, Apricorn provides secure storage innovations to the most prominent companies in the categories of finance, healthcare, education, and government throughout North America, Canada and EMEA. Apricorn products have become the trusted standard for a myriad of data security strategies worldwide. Founded in 1983, numerous award-winning products have been developed under the Apricorn brand as well as for a number of leading computer manufacturers on an OEM basis.

Contact:

Sarah Thorson

10Fold Communications

apricorn@10fold.com

609-234-8531

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5170687-36f5-40aa-b2ec-fafe4313f4bf

93552_Apricorn_logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
03 Dec
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
20
30 Nov
DANSKE
Men hvilken bank vil de skifte til? Stort set alle banker er indblandet i en eller anden form for hv..
18
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
18
30 Nov
VELO
  http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
17
03 Dec
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
16
29 Nov
VWS
  Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
14
03 Dec
VWS
Syntes det passer meget godt at kursen skal finde og tjekke hvad der kan og bør, i kurs interval 500..
13
29 Nov
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
13
29 Nov
 
De kunne fx. komme fra at lukke satspuljerne, lukke diverse ministerier, sænke skatten og simplifice..
13
02 Dec
VELO
Klart at kurs 2 forsvinder i bakspejlet inden længe - svaret fra FDA kan forventes en søndag aften o..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Quotient Limited Announces Receipt of Consents to Modifications to the Company’s Senior Secured Notes
2
Zero-Fee Cryptocurrency Storecoin Announces Public Governance Peer Review Process
3
WISeKey and Saudi Advanced Technologies "SAT" (a company of E.A. Juffali & Brothers) to establish a Joint Venture to expand cybersecurity and IoT offerings in the Middle East
4
CWH EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Camping World Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important Dec 18 Deadline in Class Action – CWH
5
MGI STOCK LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds MoneyGram International, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First Filed Case – MGI

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

09:40
Correction of exchange notice 444/18: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA 1) of Mantex Aktiebolag (455/18)
09:38
Net Asset Value(s)
09:34
Net Asset Value(s)
09:31
Listing of bond loan(s) issued by SG ISSUER on STO Structured Products
09:30
Form 8.3 - BTG PLC
09:27
Statistics from Nasdaq Nordic Exchange November 2018 - Summary in Finnish
09:26
Form 8.3 - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC
09:24
Statistics from Nasdaq Nordic Exchange November 2018
09:21
Form 8.3 - RPC Group PLC

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 December 2018 09:58:49
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-12-05 10:58:49 - 2018-12-05 09:58:49 - 1000 - Website: OKAY