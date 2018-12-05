05/12/2018 12:05:00

Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network Now Accepting Applications for 2019 Research AwardsCall for Research Proposals

Bethesda, Maryland, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network (BCAN) is seeking applicants for its 2019 Bladder Cancer Research Innovation Award which will fund one $300,000 two-year grant to an experienced investigator who will break new ground in the field of bladder cancer.  The application process is open, and letters of intent are due by January 16, 2019. 

Launched in 2013 and considered the cornerstone of BCAN’s research program, the Bladder Cancer Research Innovation Award supports novel and creative projects to produce breakthroughs in the management of bladder cancer. The proposed research may be basic, translational, clinical, or epidemiological and must have direct applicability and relevance to bladder cancer. Projects that are high-risk and high-reward, as opposed to incremental in nature, are encouraged. By 2019, BCAN will have invested more than $4.3 million to fund bladder cancer research.

“BCAN is thrilled to continue our support of outstanding researchers in their quests to improve the understanding and treatment of bladder cancer. Scientific findings from past awardees offer hope to the many individuals diagnosed with this common cancer,” stated Andrea Maddox-Smith, CEO of BCAN.

Recently, BCAN was recognized by Charity Navigator as one of America's Top Ten Best Medical Research organizations for being “committed to funding cutting-edge research and finding breakthroughs for a spectrum of conditions and diseases.”

The Award is available to full time, independent investigators who are affiliated with a nonprofit academic, medical or research institution within the United States or Canada. Eligible recipients include investigators who have experience in other areas of cancer or biomedical/health science research with promising ideas and approaches that can be applied to bladder cancer research.

Go to www.BCAN.org/2019-bcan-innovation-award for full research guidelines and instructions for letters of intent and applications.

About the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network

The Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network’s (BCAN) mission is to increase public awareness about bladder cancer, advance bladder cancer research, and provide educational and support services for the bladder cancer community.

BCAN serves as the leading voice for bladder cancer in the U.S., providing resources to not only those diagnosed with the disease but their families, caregivers and the medical community united in support of people touched by the disease. BCAN promotes and funds collaborative and cutting-edge research programs, providing critical patient support and education services.

Each year, BCAN provides thousands of patients, caregivers, and the medical community with the educational resources and support services they need to navigate their bladder cancer journey. BCAN works collaboratively with the medical and research professionals dedicated to the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of bladder cancer and empowers the patient community by allowing them to share experiences with others, and to participate in building awareness of the need for a cure. For more information go to www.bcan.org or call 1-888-901-BCAN (2226).

Robert Shalett, Director of Communications

Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network

301-215-9099

rshalett@bcan.org

