05/12/2018 02:02:21

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Stitch Fix, Trevena, and Funko and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Related content
04 Dec - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TRVN HTHT DY FIT RYAAY SONS BA: The ..
04 Dec - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRVN, SFIX and DY: Levi & Korsi..
03 Dec - 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: JT TRVN GOOG CWH OZK NKTR SYF AQUA G..
Related debate
16 Nov - 
de har også aftaler udennfor USA og med cach til ..
16 Nov - 
tror ikke der går lang tid inden et nye mø..
09 Nov - 
har i den grad mistænkt panel samt FDAat væ..

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Stitch Fix, Inc., Trevena, Inc., and Funko, Inc.  Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff.  Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Stitch Fix

, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX)

Class Period: June 8, 2018 - October 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information about Stitch Fix’s business and prospects, including that its active client growth had slowed dramatically and that defendants had shut down Stitch Fix’s television advertising campaign for much of the fourth quarter of 2018.

To learn more about the Stitch Fix class action go to:  https://bespc.com/sfix/.

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN)

Class Period: May 2, 2016 - October 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors material adverse facts about the company’s interactions with the FDA.  Specifically, Trevena is alleged to have misled its shareholders to believe that the company’s April 28, 2016 “End-of-Phase 2 Meeting” with the FDA was far more successful than it actually was.  The company did so by issuing a press release entitled “Trevena Announces Successful End-of-Phase 2 Meeting with FDA and Outlines Phase 3 Program for Oliceridine” on May 2, 2016, in which the company announced that it had “reached general agreement” with the FDA on key elements of its Phase 3 program for oliceridine (TRV 130), and was “very pleased” with the outcome of its discussions with the FDA.  In reality, the FDA disagreed with Trevena on several key factors relating to whether oliceridine would ultimately be approved for commercial distribution.  Trevena’s filings therefore concealed the true risks faced by the company in gaining ultimate FDA approval.

To learn more about the Trevena class action go to:  https://bespc.com/trvn/.

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO)

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the initial public offering on or about November 1, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 17, 2018

The complaint alleges that defendants omitted to state: (1) that Funko’s profits and growth were not as positive as the Company represented; and (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement regarding Funko’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

To learn more about the Funko class action go to:  https://bespc.com/fnko/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation.  For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

BES_Mark.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

02:02 TRVN
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Stitch Fix, Trevena, and Funko and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
04 Dec BA
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TRVN HTHT DY FIT RYAAY SONS BA: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
04 Dec TRVN
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRVN, SFIX and DY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
03 Dec SYF
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: JT TRVN GOOG CWH OZK NKTR SYF AQUA GSKY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
03 Dec TRVN
UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Trevena, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
02 Dec HON
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of JT, TRVN, HTHT, CWH and HON
30 Nov TRVN
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Trevena, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – TRVN
30 Nov TRVN
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRVN, SFIX and CWH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
29 Nov SYF
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: ADNT TRVN SFIX GOOG CWH OZK NKTR SYF GSKY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
28 Nov HON
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of APOG, TRVN, CWH, HON and DY

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
FSIS Recall Exp085-2018
2
Viracta and Salubris Announce Equity Financing and Partnership to Bring Novel Treatment for Viral-Associated Cancers to China
3
Zero-Fee Cryptocurrency Storecoin Announces Public Governance Peer Review Process
4
LeddarTech Accelerates Momentum with $US 23.7 Million in Bridge Financing
5
Global Blockchain and X2 Games Enter into Acquisition Agreement

Related stock quotes

Trevena Inc 0.6513 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:33
PGA of America relocating headquarters to Frisco as part of innovative public-private partnership
02:02
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Stitch Fix, Trevena, and Funko and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
01:00
Cirillo Cosmetic Welcomes the Holiday Season
00:49
LeanLife Samples Testing
00:20
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Acquisition of Own Shares
00:00
TRACON Pharmaceuticals and I-Mab Biopharma Reschedule Conference Call to Discuss Strategic Partnerships for Multiple Immuno-Oncology Programs
04 Dec
LGI Homes, Inc. Reports November 2018 Home Closings
04 Dec
MGI STOCK LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds MoneyGram International, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First Filed Case – MGI
04 Dec
Fred’s Sets Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call for Thursday, December 13, 2018, at 8:00 A.M. ET

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 December 2018 03:29:09
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-12-05 04:29:09 - 2018-12-05 03:29:09 - 1000 - Website: OKAY