Capital Bank, First Tennessee Bank partner with First Data to launch digital merchant enrollment

Related content First Horizon National Corp. to Participate at Goldman .. First Tennessee Named a Leader in Customer Experience First Horizon Foundation’s Grant Process Live

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bank and First Tennessee Bank today announced the launch of new digital websites for merchant services. Capital Bank and First Tennessee Bank are part of the First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) family of companies, which also includes FTB Advisors and FTN Financial.

Capital Bank and First Tennessee business clients can now enroll in merchant services, get credit approval and shop for Clover point of sale system solutions through the new digital enrollment websites.

“We are pleased to offer this new digital channel to our clients, improving client experience and simplifying the process to enroll in merchant services and access Clover solutions,” said John Levesque, First Horizon’s merchant services executive. “This is a win, especially for small business owners, because Clover solutions are smart, easy to use and can be customized by business owners to best manage their companies and employees. By understanding their unique operational needs, this is one more way we are helping equip our clients with solutions designed to enhance their cash flow.”

The service, processed by First Data, is built on an online platform where new and existing business clients can shop for merchant solutions, enroll in a merchant account and get credit approval all in a matter of minutes. The websites fully digitize the merchant enrollment process, expedite merchant onboarding and provide instant access to First Data’s Clover solutions, which include in-store, online, and mobile solutions. Clover merchants also have access to Clover’s app market, offering more than 300 unique apps that aim to simplify daily tasks for business owners.

“First Data’s digital enrollment platform is helping Capital Bank and First Tennessee transform the client experience by delivering simplicity and efficiency to their merchant clients online,” said Neal Korzekwinski, senior vice president, Head of FI Partner Collaboration at First Data. “In a matter of minutes a business owner can shop for Clover products, enroll in a merchant account, and get credit approval.”

For more information, visit https://www.clover.com/partner/capital-bank for Capital Bank clients and https://www.clover.com/partner/first-tennessee for First Tennessee clients.

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) provides financial services through its Capital Bank, First Tennessee Bank, FTB Advisors, and FTN Financial businesses. First Horizon operates approximately 300 bank locations across the southern U.S. and 28 FTN Financial offices across the entire U.S. Our banking subsidiary was founded in 1864 and has the 14th oldest national bank charter in the country. Our First Tennessee and Capital Bank brands have the largest deposit market share in Tennessee and one of the highest customer retention rates of any bank in the country. We have been ranked by American Banker as No. 5 among the Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Banks. Our FTB Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial professionals and provides services to about $4.8 billion in assets under management. FTN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. We have been recognized as one of the nation’s best employers by American Banker magazine and the National Association for Female Executives. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com .

FHN-G

CONTACTS: Business Communications, James Dowd (901) 523-4305, jedowd@firsthorizon.com