05/12/2018 21:15:00

Capital Bank, First Tennessee Bank partner with First Data to launch digital merchant enrollment

Related content
27 Nov - 
First Horizon National Corp. to Participate at Goldman ..
15 Nov - 
First Tennessee Named a Leader in Customer Experience
13 Nov - 
First Horizon Foundation’s Grant Process Live

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bank and First Tennessee Bank today announced the launch of new digital websites for merchant services. Capital Bank and First Tennessee Bank are part of the First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) family of companies, which also includes FTB Advisors and FTN Financial.

Capital Bank

and First Tennessee business clients can now enroll in merchant services, get credit approval and shop for Clover point of sale system solutions through the new digital enrollment websites.

“We are pleased to offer this new digital channel to our clients, improving client experience and simplifying the process to enroll in merchant services and access Clover solutions,” said John Levesque, First Horizon’s merchant services executive. “This is a win, especially for small business owners, because Clover solutions are smart, easy to use and can be customized by business owners to best manage their companies and employees. By understanding their unique operational needs, this is one more way we are helping equip our clients with solutions designed to enhance their cash flow.”

The service, processed by First Data, is built on an online platform where new and existing business clients can shop for merchant solutions, enroll in a merchant account and get credit approval all in a matter of minutes. The websites fully digitize the merchant enrollment process, expedite merchant onboarding and provide instant access to First Data’s Clover solutions, which include in-store, online, and mobile solutions. Clover merchants also have access to Clover’s app market, offering more than 300 unique apps that aim to simplify daily tasks for business owners.

“First Data’s digital enrollment platform is helping Capital Bank and First Tennessee transform the client experience by delivering simplicity and efficiency to their merchant clients online,” said Neal Korzekwinski, senior vice president, Head of FI Partner Collaboration at First Data. “In a matter of minutes a business owner can shop for Clover products, enroll in a merchant account, and get credit approval.”

For more information, visit https://www.clover.com/partner/capital-bank for Capital Bank clients and https://www.clover.com/partner/first-tennessee for First Tennessee clients.

About First Horizon

First Horizon National Corp. (NYSE:FHN) provides financial services through its Capital Bank, First Tennessee Bank, FTB Advisors, and FTN Financial businesses. First Horizon operates approximately 300 bank locations across the southern U.S. and 28 FTN Financial offices across the entire U.S. Our banking subsidiary was founded in 1864 and has the 14th oldest national bank charter in the country. Our First Tennessee and Capital Bank brands have the largest deposit market share in Tennessee and one of the highest customer retention rates of any bank in the country. We have been ranked by American Banker as No. 5 among the Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Banks. Our FTB Advisors wealth management group has more than 300 financial professionals and provides services to about $4.8 billion in assets under management. FTN Financial is a capital markets industry leader in fixed income sales, trading and strategies for institutional customers in the U.S. and abroad. We have been recognized as one of the nation’s best employers by American Banker magazine and the National Association for Female Executives. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

FHN-G

CONTACTS:       

Business Communications, James Dowd (901) 523-4305, jedowd@firsthorizon.com

Merchant Services, John Levesque (615) 734-6151, jnlevesque@firsthorizon.com

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:15 FHN
Capital Bank, First Tennessee Bank partner with First Data to launch digital merchant enrollment
27 Nov FHN
First Horizon National Corp. to Participate at Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference
15 Nov FHN
First Tennessee Named a Leader in Customer Experience
13 Nov FHN
First Horizon Foundation’s Grant Process Live
07 Nov STI
First Tennessee, SunTrust to Host Documentary Screening in Honor of Dr. King’s Dream of Financial Inclusion 
01 Nov FHN
First Horizon Announces Leadership Appointments to Advance Strategic Objectives
30 Oct FHN
First Horizon National Corp. to Host Investor Day
23 Oct FHN
First Horizon Declares Quarterly Dividends
16 Oct FHN
First Horizon Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
03 Oct FHN
First Horizon Named One of the 100 Best Adoption-Friendly Workplaces

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Quotient Limited Announces Receipt of Consents to Modifications to the Company’s Senior Secured Notes
2
WISeKey and Saudi Advanced Technologies "SAT" (a company of E.A. Juffali & Brothers) to establish a Joint Venture to expand cybersecurity and IoT offerings in the Middle East
3
Inspirata Announces New Software Release and Partnership with Hamamatsu at Digital Pathology & AI Congress in London, December 6-7
4
ADC Therapeutics Presents Updated Data from Clinical Trials of Novel Antibody Drug Conjugates
5
CORRECTING and REPLACING – DPW Holdings’ Coolisys Technologies Receives $1.03 Million in Repeat Contracts

Related stock quotes

First Horizon National C.. 15.59 -4.4% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:55
Ocean Power Technologies Signs Letter of Intent to Enter into Long-Term Supply Agreement with NEC Energy Solutions
21:54
IntelGenx Reports Amendment of Stock Option Plan
21:45
Mobi724 Global Solutions -  Settlement of Pending Litigation and Debt Forgiveness
21:40
Nexeo Solutions Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results
21:36
Constellation Brands to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results; Host Conference Call January 9, 2019
21:30
Optinose to Present at the BMO Capital Markets Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference
21:25
TENARIS INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Tenaris S.A. To Contact The Firm
21:20
FFCM Announces Management Fee Reductions and Expense Limitations
21:15
Larson Electronics LLC Releases 150W Portable Explosion Proof LED with Aluminum Base

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 December 2018 22:17:12
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181205.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-12-05 23:17:12 - 2018-12-05 22:17:12 - 1000 - Website: OKAY