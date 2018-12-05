Cirillo Cosmetic Welcomes the Holiday Season

BRYN MAWR, Pa., Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holidays are a time for get-togethers, with friends and strangers alike gathering to enjoy warmth and community even as the weather outside turns frightful. Cirillo Cosmetic Dermatology Spa in Bryn Mawr is getting into the seasonal spirit with a two-day holiday party scheduled for 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7. Everyone is welcome to come to the office at 919 Conestoga Road for food and fellowship, as well as deals on a range of treatments and products.

This year’s party—the 12th annual!—will feature light refreshments, raffles, gift baskets, specialty gifts, and gift card specials.

Cirillo Cosmetic gift cards and skin care products will be available at 20 percent off.

Other December deals at the Cirillo Institute include free plastic surgery consultations (usually $100), as well as 20 percent off all surgical procedures. Certain chemical peels will be available throughout the month in packages of three for $300, and certain facials will be available in packages of three for $225.

Cirillo Cosmetic is located at 919 Conestoga Road, Building Two, suites 105/306, Bryn Mawr, PA, 19010. Treatments available throughout the year include injectables to smooth out lines (including BOTOX® for dynamic wrinkles and Juvederm®/Restylane® for static wrinkles), laser treatments to rejuvenate the skin and remove unwanted hair, women’s health options (including EMSELLA™), a range of body sculpting choices (including CoolSculpting®, EMSCULPT ®, and Kybella®), and such spa services as microdermabrasion, dermaplaning, and Latisse® for lengthening and thickening eyelashes.

The team of dermatologists, physician assistants, nurses, skin care therapists, and others is led by board-certified dermatologist Victoria Cirillo-Hyland, MD, who founded the Cirillo Institute. Today, her institute includes divisions for cosmetic dermatology, medical/surgical dermatology, and plastic surgery. There is also an office at 3855 West Chester Pike, suite 325, in Newtown Square.

Note that the holiday party is at the Bryn Mawr location.

You can visit CirilloInstitute.com to learn more about the practice, or reach out online to send a message or arrange for a consultation.

CONTACT: (610) 525-5029