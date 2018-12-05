05/12/2018 22:15:00

Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced that earlier today its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per common share to be paid on January 23, 2019 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 4, 2019.

Cisco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33 per common share was paid on October 24, 2018. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

RSS Feed for Cisco: https://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. To view a list of Cisco trademarks, go to: www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Press Contact:

Robyn Jenkins-Blum

+1 408 853 9848

rojenkin@cisco.com

 

Investor Relations Contact:

Carol Villazon

+1 408 527 6538

carolv@cisco.com

Cisco-Logo.png

