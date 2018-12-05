Command Alkon and Adelante SCM Partner on Recent Study on the Digital Transformation in the Heavy Building Materials Industry

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the global leader in integrated supply chain technology solutions for the Heavy Building Materials (HBM) industry, and Adelante SCM, a peer-to-peer learning and research community for supply chain professionals, have released findings from a recent study exploring the benefits of digital transformation and why this initiative is imperative in the Heavy Building Materials industry.

The research provides insights into the challenges associated with transforming to the digital age, strategies for successful process changes, and recommendations for companies in the HBM domain who want to move up the digital transformation maturity curve.

“The Heavy Building Materials industry has unique challenges for Contractors, DOTs, Haulers and Material Suppliers, with added complexities ranging from new tariffs on building materials, higher customer expectations, and increased regulations and compliance,” said Craig Tate, Chief Revenue Officer at Command Alkon. “Paper-based processes can slow the job cycle, leading to missed deliveries and untimely payments. We are in an age where processes involving ordering, delivery, and payment of materials need to be automated to drive efficiencies and provide visibility to all stakeholders.”

Considering that the Heavy Building Materials industry is currently at the low end of the maturity curve when it comes to the digital transformation, the study covers five principles that stakeholders should follow to establish a strong foundation in the journey to digitalization:

Eliminate waste from the value chain

Break down the silos between functional groups and IT systems

Integrate electronically with all trading partners

Treat data as an asset

Leverage network-based business intelligence, optimization, and analytics tools to convert data into actionable intelligence

"Virtually all industries today are undergoing digital transformation, and the opportunity for cost savings, productivity, and customer service improvements are arguably greatest in the Heavy Building Materials industry when you consider all the manual and paper-based processing that’s taking place in the industry today,” said Adrian Gonzalez, President of Adelante SCM. “It’s important for trading partners to integrate electronically to provide a shared, common platform to digitally capture information that can be analyzed for what is happening to make continual improvements across the HBM supply chain.”

The complete white paper is available here .

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world with solutions that deliver automation, visibility, collaboration and simplification to the Heavy Building Materials industry. Our integrated, digital supply chain solutions create an ecosystem for producers, suppliers and haulers of ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, asphalt, cement, and manufactured concrete, where operational transparency and efficiency drive profits. For over 40 years, our people, software and automation have kept clients moving to build the things that matter. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

ABOUT ADELANTE SCM

Adelante SCM is a peer-to-peer learning, networking, and research community for supply chain and logistics professionals. Adelante's services include Talking Logistics, an online video talk show and blog featuring thought leaders and newsmakers in the supply chain and logistics industry.

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

(770) 642-2080 x 214

becky@mediafirst.net

Ed Rusch

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 2965

erusch@commandalkon.com