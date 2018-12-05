05/12/2018 22:50:37

Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Huazhu Group Limited

BENSALEM, Pa., Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the December 7, 2018 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Huazhu Group Limited (“Huazhu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HTHT) securities between November 29, 2017 and October 4, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Huazhu investors have until December 7, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Huazhu investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On August 28, 2018, media outlets reported that Chinese police were investigating a possible leak of client information from Huazhu, stating that nearly 500 million pieces of customer-related information, including registration information, personal data, and booking records, had emerged in an online post. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.55 per share, or approximately 4.36%, to close at $33.98 per share on August 28, 2018.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company lacked adequate security measures to protect customer information; (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company would be susceptible to increased litigation risk and higher expenses; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s goodwill would potentially suffer, leading to lower revenues; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased shares of Huazhu during the Class Period you may move the Court no later than December 7, 2018 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at https://www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com

www.howardsmithlaw.com

