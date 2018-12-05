Director/PDMR Shareholding

05/12/2018 17:52:00

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 19 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)Name

 

 (i) LESLEY SHERRATT

2

Reason for the notification

a)Position/status

 

(i) DIRECTOR/ PDMR
b)Initial notification /AmendmentINITIAL

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)NameTEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
b)LEI213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 25P

GB0008825324

b)Nature of the transactionACQUISITION OF SHARES
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)Volume(s)
(i) £11.8223,500

d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

- Total value of transaction

- Cumulative holdings

23,500

£11.82 per share

£277,770

31,000

e)

Date of the transaction

5 December 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON

