Pelican House Mining Plc - Directorate Changes

Pelican House Mining plc

(the “Company” or “Pelican House Mining”)

Changes of Directorate

Pelican House Mining announces that, effective today, Mark Jackson, FCA, MBA has resigned as Finance Director and from the Board of the Company. Mr. Jackson shall be remaining as a consultant to the Company for a minimum period of twelve months from the date of his resignation.

The Company is delighted to announce the appointment, with immediate effect, of John Treacy to the Board. Mr. Treacy shall serve in the capacity of a non-executive Director. John Treacy (37), a British national, is a London-based experienced small cap financier who specialises in working with growing companies. He qualified as a solicitor in the London office of a major international law firm where he specialised in capital markets and mergers & acquisitions. From there he moved to practice corporate finance in the advisory teams of several prominent UK brokerages where he acted as an adviser to a number of AIM companies and advised on numerous IPOs, acquisitions, debt restructurings and placings.

Mr Treacy has held the following directorships and/or partnerships in the past five years:

Current Past Eight Capital Partners Plc China Sports Development Ltd Epsion Capital Ltd Central Rand Gold Limited Polemos plc Pineapple Power Corporation Plc YTC Consultancy Services Ltd South African Property Opportunities Plc Ananada Developments plc Imaginatik PLC Prefcap Limited Sport Capital Group Investments Ltd

As at the date of this announcement Mr Treacy does not have any interest in any ordinary shares of the Company.