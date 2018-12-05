05/12/2018 10:51:00

Directorate Changes

Pelican House Mining Plc - Directorate Changes

PR Newswire

London, December 5

Pelican House Mining plc

(the “Company” or “Pelican House Mining”)

Changes of Directorate

Pelican House Mining announces that, effective today, Mark Jackson, FCA, MBA has resigned as Finance Director and from the Board of the Company. Mr.  Jackson shall be remaining as a consultant to the Company for a minimum period of twelve months from the date of his resignation.

The Company is delighted to announce the appointment, with immediate effect, of John Treacy to the Board. Mr. Treacy shall serve in the capacity of a non-executive Director. John Treacy (37), a British national, is a London-based experienced small cap financier who specialises in working with growing companies. He qualified as a solicitor in the London office of a major international law firm where he specialised in capital markets and mergers & acquisitions. From there he moved to practice corporate finance in the advisory teams of several prominent UK brokerages where he acted as an adviser to a number of AIM companies and advised on numerous IPOs, acquisitions, debt restructurings and placings.

Mr Treacy has held the following directorships and/or partnerships in the past five years:

Current

Past

Eight Capital Partners PlcChina Sports Development Ltd
Epsion Capital LtdCentral Rand Gold Limited
Polemos plcPineapple Power Corporation Plc
YTC Consultancy Services LtdSouth African Property Opportunities Plc
Ananada Developments plc
Imaginatik PLC
Prefcap Limited
Sport Capital Group Investments Ltd

As at the date of this announcement Mr Treacy does not have any interest in any ordinary shares of the Company. 

There is no further information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Paragraph 21, Appendix 1 of the NEX Exchange Growth Market Rules for Issuers.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

Simon Grant-Rennick,

Chairman,

Pelican House Mining plc,

London, 5th December 2018

The foregoing announcement has been issued after due and careful enquiry; the Directors of Pelican House Mining accept responsibility for its content.

Enquiries:

Pelican House Mining plc:            Simon Grant-Rennick

E-mail:                contact@pelicanhousemining.co.uk 

Tel:                   + 44 797 325 3124

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited: Graham Atthill-Beck

E-mail:                    Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk

                           blackpearladvisers@gmail.com

Tel:               +44 20 7464 4091

Mob:             +44 750 643 4107; +971 50 856 9408

                     Brinsley Holman

E-mail:            Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk

Tel:                +44 20 7464 4098

Ends.

