eXp Realty Named a Best Place to Work for Second Year in a Row

Glassdoor’s 2019 Employees’ Choice Awards Recognizes High Production & Cultural Goals

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), was named as a best place to work for a second year in a row in Glassdoor’s 2019 Employees’ Choice Awards among U.S. small and medium businesses.

The award is based solely on anonymous employee feedback via Glassdoor, where employees rate their company based on culture and values, work/life balance, senior management, compensation and benefits, and career opportunities. Currently on Glassdoor, eXp Realty has an overall 4.5 out of five stars.

Additional highlights on eXp Realty’s current Glassdoor profile include:

96 percent of employees approved of CEO, Glenn Sanford.

95 percent of employees would recommend working at eXp Realty to a friend.

93 percent of employees said the company has a positive business outlook.

“We are thrilled that our eXp family has once again honored us with positive feedback on Glassdoor. At eXp, we give people the opportunity to think big and move ideas forward to make the company better, and we are humbled to see that resonate in our reviews,” said eXp Realty Senior VP of Human Resources and Employee Experience Mike Vein.

For more information about jobs at eXp Realty, please visit our jobs page: careers.exprealty.com/jobs

Methodology

Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between Oct. 23, 2017 and Oct. 21, 2018. To be considered for the small-and-medium business category, a company must have fewer than 1,000 employees and have received at least 25 ratings across each of the eight workplace attributes from U.S.-based employees during the period of eligibility. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews.

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.

eXp Realty is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America and the first and only real estate brokerage to operate as one company-owned brokerage in all 50 U.S. states. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 15,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and three Canadian provinces. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn company stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.eXpRealty.com .

Connect with eXp Realty and eXp World Holdings:

Media Relations Contact:

Cynthia Nowak

Vice president of marketing and communications, eXp Realty

360.419.5285 ext. 116

cynthia.nowak@exprealty.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik

Managing director, MZ Group – MZ North America

949.385.6449

greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/61d653b5-660c-4f1d-b625-b650d21c2e25