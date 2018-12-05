FNGR appoints new CEO and Board as it expands business ventures into China

HONG KONG, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finger Motion Inc. (OTC Markets:FNGR) (“Finger Motion” or “The Company”) is pleased to announce that it has established a new entity in China and has secured a business venture with the two largest mobile networks in China for mobile data distribution, payment recharge services and data analysis. The Company is also proud to announce the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer and its Board of Directors.

The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary in Hong Kong, Finger Motion (CN) Limited (“FNCN”), has taken a major step forward in executing its vision of becoming a global mobile data services provider, with an initial offering in China to be followed by a worldwide rollout.

The entry and expansion into the Chinese mobile data market is being undertaken by FNCN’s wholly owned entity in China, Shanghai Jiuge Business Management Co., Ltd (“JiuGe BM”), which has a controlling interest in Shanghai JiuGe Technology Co., Ltd (“JiuGe Tech”). In February, JiuGe BM was set up by management to explore moving into the China market with its new business initiatives. With the establishment of a solid business platform, FNCN re-acquired JiuGe BM from management for RMB1000.00 and has incorporated both JiuGe companies into the Company’s organizational structure.

In September, JiuGe Tech launched commercialized mobile payment and recharge services to businesses for China Unicom. The JiuGe Tech mobile payment and recharge platform enables the seamless delivery of real-time payment and recharge services to third-party channels and businesses.

JiuGe Tech has also secured contracts with China Unicom and China Mobile to distribute mobile data for businesses and corporations in 9 provinces, with a combined population of over 350 million, namely Chengdu, Jiangxi, Jiangsu, Chongqing, Shanghai, Zhuhai, Zhejiang, Shaanxi and Inner Mongolia.

Additionally, in October, China Unicom and China Mobile awarded JiuGe Tech with contracts that established partnerships for data analysis, that could unlock potential value-added services.

Finally, as of December 1st, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Martin J. Shen as Chief Executive Officer of the Finger Motion Group of Companies. Mr. Shen has been involved in the planning process over the last few months and looks to provide experienced leadership and astute guidance over the Finger Motion Group. The Company has also selected its new Board of Directors: Mr. Leong Yew Poh, Mr. Michael Chan and Mr. Wong Hsien Loong, who along with Mr. Shen will provide the leadership for the Group as the Company ventures into exciting new opportunities.

As the Company moves into these exciting new directions, our management will ensure that we do not waver from our fundamental tenets of pragmatism, innovation and integrity. And as we strive to be a leader in new and advanced thinking, we look forward to continually providing innovative solutions to the world’s challenges.

For more information, please email us: info@fingermotion.com