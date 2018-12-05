Glide Through Port Angeles’ New Outdoor Ice Skating Rink

Port Angeles, Washington, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strap on a pair of ice skates and pirouette your way across the Olympic Peninsula's only outdoor ice skating rink this holiday season in Port Angeles, Washington. The Winter Ice Village – located in downtown Port Angeles across from Odyssey Bookshop – is open seven days a week through January 6, 2019.

Admission to the Winter Ice Village is free, and full-day skate rentals are $15 for adults and $10 for kids, vets and seniors. Skates, helmets and fun skating aids for the little ones are included in the rental fee. If you bring your own skates, you get $3 off the price for skating.

The Winter Ice Village will host visits with Santa at his cabin where families can pose for their holiday photos through the Christmas holiday. Candy canes and warm beverages such as hot chocolate, cider, tea and coffee – along with hand warmers – are available for purchase.

The rink is available for private corporate parties, school field trips, meetings and events. Private rental reservations can be made through the Port Angeles Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re very excited to offer both visitors and locals another winter recreation option in the Port Angeles area this holiday season. We have skiing, snowshoeing and now ice skating” says Marc Abshire, Executive Director of the Port Angeles Regional Chamber of Commerce. “The vibrant downtown Port Angeles area with its many shops, restaurants and galleries was an ideal location for the outdoor ice rink.”

Ice Rink Hours of Operation:

Monday – Saturday 9 A.M. – 9 P.M.

Sunday 11 A.M. – 9:00 P.M.

About Visit Port Angeles

Visit Port Angeles is the official destination marketing organization (DMO) of Port Angeles, Washington – the largest city on Washington State’s Olympic Peninsula and the primary gateway to the Olympic National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site. We are a non-membership economic development extension of the City of Port Angeles with a mission to promote tourism and create nothing but happy vacation memories. To plan your Olympic National Park vacation or to order the latest Visitor Guide, go to www.VisitPortAngeles.com and follow the hashtag #VisitPortAngeles.

