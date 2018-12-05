05/12/2018 14:06:09

GOGL - ISIN: NO 001 070105.5 - 3.07 per cent Golden Ocean Group Limited Senior Unsecured Convertible Bond Issue 2014/2019

On November 20, 2018 Golden Ocean Group Limited announced a dividend of US$0.15 per share. The Conversion Price will be adjusted on the Convertible Bond from US$85.28 to US$83.52 per share effective on December 5, 2018.

Hamilton, Bermuda

December 5, 2018

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

