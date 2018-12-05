05/12/2018 23:45:00

Hydro One and Avista receive regulatory decision in Washington

Related content
20 Nov - 
Avista Corp. Board Declares Common Stock Dividend
15 Nov - 
Recent Analysis Shows Escalade, Caladrius Biosciences, ..
07 Nov - 
Hydro One and Avista Announce Selection of Independent ..

TORONTO and SPOKANE, Wash., Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydro One Limited (“Hydro One”) (TSX: H) and Avista Corporation (“Avista”) (NYSE: AVA) today received a regulatory decision from the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC), denying the proposed merger of the two companies. The companies are extremely disappointed in the UTC’s decision, are reviewing the order in detail and will determine the appropriate next steps.

A copy of the decision is available at www.utc.wa.gov.

For further information:

Hydro One

Media:

Jay Armitage

Director, Corporate Communications

media.relations@hydroone.com, 416-345-6868

Investors:

Omar Javed

Vice President, Investor Relations

investor.relations@hydroone.com, 416-345-5943

Avista

Media:

Casey Fielder, Communications Manager

casey.fielder@avistacorp.com, 509-495-4916

Investors:

Jason Lang, Investor Relations Manager

jason.lang@avistacorp.com, 509-495-2930

About Hydro One Limited

We are Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with more than 1.3 million valued customers, over C$25 billion in assets and 2017 annual revenues of nearly C$6 billion. Our team of over 7,400 skilled and dedicated regular and non-regular employees proudly and safely serves suburban, rural and remote communities across Ontario through our 30,000 circuit km of high-voltage transmission and 123,000 circuit km of primary distribution networks. Hydro One is committed to the communities we serve, and has been rated as the top utility in Canada for its corporate citizenship, sustainability, and diversity initiatives. We are one of only five utility companies in Canada to achieve the Sustainable Electricity Company designation from the Canadian Electricity Association. We also provide advanced broadband telecommunications services on a wholesale basis utilizing our extensive fibre optic network. Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: H).

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This press release and the joint application and settlement agreement to which it refers may contain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “attempt”, “may”, “plan”, “will”, “can”, “believe”, “seek”, “estimate”, and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions and involve assumptions and risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking information. Some of the factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results expressed, implied or forecasted by such forward-looking information, including some of the assumptions used in making such statements, are discussed more fully in Hydro One’s filings with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Hydro One does not intend, and it disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking information, except as required by law.

About Avista Corporation

Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is our operating division that provides electric service to 383,000 customers and natural gas to 348,000 customers. Its service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.6 million. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. Avista stock is traded under the ticker symbol "AVA." For more information about Avista, please visit www.myAvista.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the company’s current expectations. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than historical facts. Such statements speak only as of the date of the news release and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, in addition to those discussed herein, all of the factors discussed in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2017 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended  Sept. 30, 2018.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

05 Dec AVA
Hydro One and Avista receive regulatory decision in Washington
20 Nov AVA
Avista Corp. Board Declares Common Stock Dividend
15 Nov VSH
Recent Analysis Shows Escalade, Caladrius Biosciences, LightInTheBox Holding Co., Vishay Intertechnology, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Avista Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
07 Nov AVA
Hydro One and Avista Announce Selection of Independent Directors for Post-Merger Avista Board
07 Nov AVA
Avista Corp. Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter and Year-To-Date 2018, and Confirms 2018 Earnings Guidance
23 Oct AVA
Governor Inslee and Elected Officials to Join Avista and Strata Solar at Largest Solar Array Ribbon Cutting Event
08 Oct AVA
Avista Corp. Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Announced
19 Sep AVA
Hydro One and Avista extend their merger End Date
27 Aug AVA
Avista Requests Natural Gas Price Decrease for Idaho Customers in Annual Natural Gas Cost Adjustment Filing
17 Aug AVA
Avista Makes Annual Price Adjustment Requests in Washington

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
WISeKey and Saudi Advanced Technologies "SAT" (a company of E.A. Juffali & Brothers) to establish a Joint Venture to expand cybersecurity and IoT offerings in the Middle East
2
ADC Therapeutics Presents Updated Data from Clinical Trials of Novel Antibody Drug Conjugates
3
Inspirata Announces New Software Release and Partnership with Hamamatsu at Digital Pathology & AI Congress in London, December 6-7
4
CORRECTING and REPLACING – DPW Holdings’ Coolisys Technologies Receives $1.03 Million in Repeat Contracts
5
111, Inc. Partners with Manulife-Sinochem to Establish Online Pharmacy + Health Insurance Model

Related stock quotes

Avista Corporation 51.39 -0.1% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:06
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Camping World, Dycom, and Welbilt and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
01:03
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against MoneyGram, PPDAI, Boeing, and Ternium and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
01:00
LGI Homes Expands Across Greater Orlando Market
00:38
Tenaris informs the market on prosecutors’ request and its effect
00:36
Piedmont Expands Land Position
00:36
McEwen Mining Announces 2019 Timmins Exploration Strategy and Funding
00:29
Teladoc Health Refutes SIRF Report Claims
00:02
ARCOS named 2018 BizTech Award Honoree for Role in Keeping Utilities, Airlines and Manufacturing Plants Running
05 Dec
Hydro One and Avista receive regulatory decision in Washington

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
06 December 2018 01:42:03
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181205.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-12-06 02:42:03 - 2018-12-06 01:42:03 - 1000 - Website: OKAY