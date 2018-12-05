05/12/2018 06:30:00

Inspirata Announces New Software Release and Partnership with Hamamatsu at Digital Pathology & AI Congress in London, December 6-7

London, United Kingdom, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London, United Kingdom, December 5, 2018/Globe Newswire – Cancer informatics and digital pathology workflow solution provider Inspirata® Europe, Ltd. today revealed it has entered into a partnership agreement with Hamamatsu Photonics affording shared customers with the ability to view native Hamamatsu .ndpi images within Inspirata’s Dynamyx™ digital pathology software.  Inspirata and Hamamatsu will also be showcasing the many benefits this technical partnership will bring to clinical laboratories as part of both providers’ scheduled participation in Digital Pathology & AI Congress, London.

“By bringing on new leading scanner partners and enhancing the viewer capabilities, Dynamyx™ is positioning itself as the nucleus of a digital pathology ecosystem,” says Inspirata Founder Dr. Mark Lloyd.  “We are thrilled to be seamlessly integrated with the high quality Whole Slide Images produced by the diverse line of Hamamatsu scanners, as it gives our joint clients an exemplary user experience while protecting any previous investment in scanners and allowing for the growth of new instruments.”

The Hamamatsu integration is included as part of release v2.0.8, comes just three months after Inspirata’s last major update and further exemplifies the partnership philosophy which underpins their mission and vision.  “We are bringing scanners, image analysis algorithms and AP-LIS/ LIMS vendors together to create a comprehensive digital workflow which empowers pathologists to work more efficiently and effectively,” says General Manager of Inspirata Europe, Ltd. Tim Wing. “With the Royal College of Pathologists’ 2018 Histopathology Workforce Surveyi surfacing just three percent of histopathology departments in the UK possess sufficient staff to meet demand, equipping those covering the shortfall to work smarter is imperative.  The pathology and laboratory community are desperately appealing for providers to work closer together for the betterment of patients and this partnership speaks to what can be achieved when they do.”

“Hamamatsu Photonics is delighted to collaborate with Inspirata and is excited that our renowned range of WSI scanners will form a key part of such an integrated digital pathology workflow solution,” explains Hamamatsu Photonics Europe Nanozoomer Product Manager Emmanuel Pirson.  “We expect this partnership to contribute to an accelerated uptake of integrated digital pathology solutions within the European clinical market. Likewise, this collaboration represents just one of a number of steps our Company is taking to increase awareness and acceptance of digital pathology.”

With orders placed for a single Nanozoomer S60 and two Nanozoomer S360, one of the early beneficiaries of the Inspirata and Hamamatsu partnership will be Path Links in Lincoln.  Representing one of the largest clinical pathology networks in the UK, Path Links serves a population of approximately one million and processes four and a half million specimens each year.  “When undertaking a transformation as significant as migrating from analogue to digital pathology, it is essential to have the freedom as an institution to select the blend of providers which most appropriately match your requirements,” says Mick Chomyn, Path Links General Manager.  “Having spent the last few months really putting them through their paces, we are confident that the Hamamatsu scanners represent an excellent fit and will serve to complement our existing scanner investments.”

Located at stand 30 at Digital Pathology & AI Congress, event attendees will be able to participate in interactive demonstrations of the Dynamyx digital pathology workflow software and explore for themselves how real-time collaboration, case-sharing, workflow algorithms and AI-based image analysis APIs functionality could be utilized to assist their laboratory reduce turnaround times.  In addition, Inspirata and Hamamatsu will be participating in a joint Congress workshop in which they will spotlight their new integration on December 7th 1.45-2.30.  Registration for this workshopii is now open and can be accessed via the link here.

The pressures on pathology departments are increasing.  Inspirata’s advanced workflow-centric tools and ‘open’ architecture are critical enablers of digital adoption as a way to alleviate these challenges.

About Hamamatsu Photonics

Hamamatsu has a decade of real world experience in delivering sophisticated whole slide imaging (WSI) solutions across the globe. Hamamatsu’s NanoZoomer whole slide scanner series quickly transform entire histology and cytology glass slides into diagnostic-quality digital images for duplication, annotation, storage, retrieval, and image sharing. Our intuitive viewer software and patented navigation map technique enable users to scan slides in a variety of modes and share images across networks. Applications include routine and computer-aided diagnosis in laboratories, research, education, and telepathology.

About Inspirata Europe Ltd.

Inspirata® Europe Ltd. provides oncology diagnostics workflow solutions that span digital pathology; diagnostic and predictive assays; and precision medicine. It also offers cancer informatics workflows that, in combination with its Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms structures unstructured case files and clinician notes to provide key insights for oncology-specific clinical and operational activities as well as cancer reporting. Inspirata’s flagship solution is its Cancer Information Data Trust (CIDT) that generates a longitudinal view of oncology patients—from diagnosis, through treatments and therapies, to outcomes. The CIDT has extensive applications in clinical decision support, research, education, drug discovery and clinical trials enrollment. Its use will extend to physicians, patients, researchers, pharma and others. For more information, please visit www.inspirata.com or contact info@inspirata.com.

i Royal College of Pathologists Histopathology Workforce Survey – link here

ii The workshop is only open to those registered to attend Digital Pathology & AI Congress.

Attachments

  • Hamamatsu Images in Dynamyx Slide Tray

  • Hamamatsu Images in Dynamyx Image Viewer

    • Graeme Collins

    Inspirata Europe Ltd

    +44 (0) 7854 664168

    gcollins@inspirata.com

    Hamamatsu native .ndpi images in Inspirata Dynamyx Slide Tray.

    (Illustrative demonstration data)

    Hamamatsu native .ndpi mages in Inspirata Dynamyx Image Viewer

    (Illustrative demonstration data)

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    03 Dec
    MAERSK-B
    skriver du med fødderne?
    20
    30 Nov
    DANSKE
    Men hvilken bank vil de skifte til? Stort set alle banker er indblandet i en eller anden form for hv..
    18
    28 Nov
    VELO
    Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
    18
    30 Nov
    VELO
      http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
    17
    03 Dec
    VWS
    Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
    16
    29 Nov
    VWS
      Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
    14
    03 Dec
    VWS
    Syntes det passer meget godt at kursen skal finde og tjekke hvad der kan og bør, i kurs interval 500..
    13
    29 Nov
    FING-B
    det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
    13
    29 Nov
     
    De kunne fx. komme fra at lukke satspuljerne, lukke diverse ministerier, sænke skatten og simplifice..
    13
    02 Dec
    VELO
    Klart at kurs 2 forsvinder i bakspejlet inden længe - svaret fra FDA kan forventes en søndag aften o..
    12

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    04 Dec - Total voting rights
    27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
    16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
    06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    Quotient Limited Announces Receipt of Consents to Modifications to the Company’s Senior Secured Notes
    2
    Zero-Fee Cryptocurrency Storecoin Announces Public Governance Peer Review Process
    3
    WISeKey and Saudi Advanced Technologies "SAT" (a company of E.A. Juffali & Brothers) to establish a Joint Venture to expand cybersecurity and IoT offerings in the Middle East
    4
    MGI STOCK LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds MoneyGram International, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First Filed Case – MGI
    5
    CWH EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Camping World Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important Dec 18 Deadline in Class Action – CWH

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    08:16
    Kapitalforeningen BI Private Equity – deletion
    08:05
    MGX Minerals Announces Winter Drilling Program to Target High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Depth at Fran Gold Project
    07:34
    Net Asset Value(s)
    07:31
    Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Jetpak to First North Premier
    07:30
    Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Storytel to First North
    07:23
    LISTING OF WARRANTS ISSUED BY SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
    07:00
    KLX Energy Services Reports Third Quarter Financial Results; Raises 2018 Full Year Guidance to Reflect Motley Acquisition; Announces Launch of Its Line of Proprietary Dissolvable Plugs; Provides 2019 Preliminary Outlook
    06:30
    Inspirata Announces New Software Release and Partnership with Hamamatsu at Digital Pathology & AI Congress in London, December 6-7
    06:30
    Inspirata Announces New Software Release and Partnership with Hamamatsu at Digital Pathology & AI Congress in London, December 6-7

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    05 December 2018 08:36:57
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-12-05 09:36:57 - 2018-12-05 08:36:57 - 1000 - Website: OKAY