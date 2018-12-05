05/12/2018 10:59:00

Interim Dividend

F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd - Interim Dividend

PR Newswire

London, December 5

To:                    Company Announcements

Date:                5 December 2018

Company:         F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited

LEI:                  231801XRCB89W6XTR23

Subject:            Interim Dividend

Interim Dividend

F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited today announces a first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 30 June 2019, of 1.25 pence per share. This dividend will be a property income distribution.

The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date -         13 December 2018

Record Date -                14 December 2018

Payment Date -             31 December 2018

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745436

Fax: 01481 745085

