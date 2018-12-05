05/12/2018 22:31:20

KeepnTrack Takes Part in $25M “Safer Schools in America” Impact Grant to Study Safe Learning Environments

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPanion Corporation is proud to announce that its visitor management solution, KeepnTrack, will participate in the Safer Schools in America Impact Initiative spearheaded by Global Grid for Learning (GG4L) and McREL International. The application period for the initial phase of this approximately $25 million grant is now open and runs until the end of January 2019.

A GG4L Member US district can nominate three schools to qualify for grants that fund several pre-integrated innovative solutions from over 25 global EdTech providers to be deployed and measured at no cost to the schools for a minimum of three years each. Any US school or district can become a GG4L member and apply for the grant at no cost (https://gg4l.com/impact-initiative-grant-application/). 100 US schools will be selected for the opening phase of the grant, with 400 additional schools to be selected later in 2019.

The goal of this initiative is to measure and evaluate the broad range of activities necessary to establish and maintain a safe and productive learning environment – this includes an entire spectrum of criteria, ranging from physical and emotional well-being to community engagement.

"Parents, students, teachers and administrators expect schools to be safe, secure, and supportive for teaching and learning, but little research has been done to date to measure the effectiveness of the solutions that we purchase to address safety and well-being," explains Dr. Sandra Elliott, Chief Academic Officer at GG4L. Bryan Goodwin, CEO of McREL comments, "We hope that by joining this partnership, McREL can contribute to building a better evidence base that helps educators and parents make informed decisions about which approaches will work best for their students and schools."

This initiative adheres to the Student Support and Academic Enrichment (SSAE) framework that was established as part of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Title IV Part A, and will therefore employ objective measurement procedures to evaluate the effectiveness of each solution, before establishing national safety standards.

To learn more about the initiative or the EdTech providers whose sponsorships made this grant possible, check out https://gg4l.com/impact/safer-schools/

SLC, UT www.companioncorp.com

COMPanion Corporation is an educational software provider that makes several innovative solutions, one of which is KeepnTrack.

VP, Mike Voseipka

mvoseipka@companioncorp.com

801-943-7277 ext 520

