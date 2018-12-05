Kelly Education Practice® Announces Partnership with Vector Solutions

Related content Kelly Services® Reports Third Quarter Earnings Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opport.. Kelly Services® Announces Third Quarter Conference Call

TROY, Mich., Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly Services®, a global provider of workforce solutions, today announced a new partnership between the Kelly Education Practice®, the nation’s largest provider of educational staffing, and Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support specializing in solutions for the education market. Through its Exceptional Child Online Professional Development System, Vector Solutions will enhance the Kelly Education Practice’s special needs service offerings with its special education training and professional development opportunities, allowing the Kelly Education Practice the exclusive ability to provide specialized, highly trained temporary professionals for special needs classrooms.

The Kelly Education Practice is comprised of two staffing organizations, Kelly Educational Staffing® and Teachers On Call®, which provide educational staffing support to thousands of schools across the country.

Driven by the critical shortage of special education teachers that’s sweeping the nation, the partnership will offer schools a robust special education staffing solution that is in high demand. Through this special education partnership, the Kelly Education Practice will offer schools highly qualified talent for special education, such as substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and student aides. Kelly’s special education professionals will receive relevant training in the specific school district’s policies and procedures as well as specialized training in all types of classroom environments and student special needs.

“It’s been reported that nearly 13 percent of all public-school students require special education services today,” said Nicola Soares, vice president and managing director for Kelly’s Education Practice. “That’s 6.7 million students nationwide. We continue to seek out services and solutions to benefit our clients in meeting the needs of teachers, parents and more importantly, our students. By offering highly qualified, knowledgeable employees, we’re able to meet the needs in helping our schools face the challenges of talent shortages in critical areas of care and instruction for special education.”

Both Kelly Educational Staffing and Teachers On Call will offer Exceptional Child, Vector Solutions’ special education training program that consists of expert-authored and evidence-based professional development courses created exclusively for all staff who support students with special needs.

“Having a son with autism, building the Exceptional Child System was a labor of love,” said Brian Taylor, executive vice president and general manager of Education at Vector Solutions. “All children deserve to reach their highest potential, but for that to happen, each student’s unique learning needs must be understood, and our program helps to facilitate that. A partnership with the Kelly Education Practice makes great sense – working together means offering an essential talent solution so that every child can succeed.”

The Kelly Education Practice staffs more than three million classrooms across 37 states, including thousands of schools that have students with special need requirements. As for Vector Solutions, thousands of districts, including 47 of the top 100 largest in the U.S., use its programs to effectively prepare their employees for classroom success. A partnership between the two will efficiently raise these numbers, together providing a solution to schools who previously didn’t have access to this fundamental resource.

Kelly Education Practice

Launched in 1997, the Kelly Education Practice is the first and largest provider of educational staffing in the United States. Innovated from its parent company Kelly Services® (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB), a global workforce solutions provider of 70+ years, the Kelly Education Practice offers schools unparalleled experience, value and expertise as it carries out its mission to provide end-to-end educational staffing solutions.

The Kelly Education Practice is comprised of two organizations, Kelly Educational Staffing® and Teachers On Call, a Kelly Services Company®, which provide schools with quality substitute teacher staffing and management, direct placement services, after-school program staffing, and the staffing of non-instructional positions such as custodians, food nutrition, administrative assistants, special needs and school nurses. The Kelly Education Practice services more than 8,000 public, private and charter schools combined across 37 states, along with early child care centers. More than 3.6 million classrooms are filled by Kelly’s Education Practice each school year. Visit www.kellyeducationalstaffing.com and www.teachersoncall.com for more information.

Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for the education, architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, facilities management, public safety, and IT industries. Its brands, RedVector-Convergence Training, TargetSolutions, SafeSchools and Exceptional Child deliver continuing education (CE), training, technology and performance management solutions using the latest innovations in learning and technology to create safer, more capable, more compliant organizations. Its extensive online and mobile learning library offers nearly 8,000 courses written by over 250 subject matter experts and reaches over 7 million professionals worldwide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on twitter @VectorPerform and on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Heather Klee

Kelly Educational Staffing

248.519.3642

heather.klee@kellyservices.com

Chloe Dechow

C. Blohm & Associates

608.216.7300 ext. 36

chloe@cblohm.com

Victoria Zambito

Vector Solutions

813.864.2593

victoria.zambito@vectorsolutions.com