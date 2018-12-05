05/12/2018 21:15:00

Larson Electronics LLC Releases 150W Portable Explosion Proof LED with Aluminum Base

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, announced the release of a 150-watt explosion proof LED light, mounted on a portable non-sparking triangular shaped aluminum base. This portable LED is Class I, Division 1, Class 2, Division 1 and 2 and Class III rated, and offers 12,000 lumens covering 9,000 square feet of work area. This portable LED is ideal for tank cleaning, oil field maintenance and repairs, offshore locations and other hazardous locations that can benefit from portable illumination.

The EPL-TFM-150LED-RT-24V-12.3-100 portable LED light delivers brilliant and robust performance, producing 12,000 lumens with a color temperature of 6000K, while drawing just 150 watts. This luminary projects either a 60 degree or 125-degree beam, providing operators with high-intensity wide coverage perfect for illuminating large outdoor spaces. The lamp is T5 temperature rated, Design Lights Consortium approved, and the LED light head retains 80% of its lumen output after 60,000 hours of use, far longer than incandescent or fluorescent lamps. 

Designed to withstand harsh environments, this LED light is constructed of coper-free aluminum allow with a powder coating for additional durability and resistance to corrosion. The triangle style A-frame base this LED is mounted on provides operators with an easily transportable fixture. The lamp itself can be adjusted up to down 90 degrees while mounted for flexible beam positioning.

The entire assembly is ETL listed Class I, Divisions 1-2, Class II, Divisions 1-2 for use in hazardous locations and approved for paint spray booths. This explosion proof LED is equipped with 100 feet of 12/3 chemical and abrasion resistant SOOW cord that is fitted with an explosion proof cord cap and operates on 24V AC/DC.

“This portable explosion proof LED is great for illuminating large outdoor hazardous locations,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “It’s high output provides exceptional flood illumination, and the convenient carrying handle makes it easy to transport around the worksite.”

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC

is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Bresnahan, President and CEO

Toll-free: 1-888-351-2363

Int’l: 214-616-6180

Fax: 903-498-3364

E-mail: sales@larsonelectronics.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b8e41899-6eb7-498e-a48c-4dde716e0c49

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a08eda2f-83cf-41ae-8097-7083323d4906

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/729d6af5-cac3-4572-81eb-f9d3447dda8e

LE Logo - new 2016.JPG

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
03 Dec
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
20
30 Nov
DANSKE
Men hvilken bank vil de skifte til? Stort set alle banker er indblandet i en eller anden form for hv..
18
30 Nov
VELO
  http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
17
03 Dec
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
16
29 Nov
VWS
  Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
14
03 Dec
VWS
Syntes det passer meget godt at kursen skal finde og tjekke hvad der kan og bør, i kurs interval 500..
13
29 Nov
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
13
29 Nov
 
De kunne fx. komme fra at lukke satspuljerne, lukke diverse ministerier, sænke skatten og simplifice..
13
09:59
DANSKE
Danske bank er ikke mere kriminel end en politibetjent der ikke anholder en butikstyv.
12
02 Dec
VELO
Klart at kurs 2 forsvinder i bakspejlet inden længe - svaret fra FDA kan forventes en søndag aften o..
12

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Quotient Limited Announces Receipt of Consents to Modifications to the Company’s Senior Secured Notes
2
WISeKey and Saudi Advanced Technologies "SAT" (a company of E.A. Juffali & Brothers) to establish a Joint Venture to expand cybersecurity and IoT offerings in the Middle East
3
Inspirata Announces New Software Release and Partnership with Hamamatsu at Digital Pathology & AI Congress in London, December 6-7
4
ADC Therapeutics Presents Updated Data from Clinical Trials of Novel Antibody Drug Conjugates
5
CORRECTING and REPLACING – DPW Holdings’ Coolisys Technologies Receives $1.03 Million in Repeat Contracts

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:55
Ocean Power Technologies Signs Letter of Intent to Enter into Long-Term Supply Agreement with NEC Energy Solutions
21:54
IntelGenx Reports Amendment of Stock Option Plan
21:45
Mobi724 Global Solutions -  Settlement of Pending Litigation and Debt Forgiveness
21:40
Nexeo Solutions Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results
21:36
Constellation Brands to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results; Host Conference Call January 9, 2019
21:30
Optinose to Present at the BMO Capital Markets Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference
21:25
TENARIS INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Tenaris S.A. To Contact The Firm
21:20
FFCM Announces Management Fee Reductions and Expense Limitations
21:15
Larson Electronics LLC Releases 150W Portable Explosion Proof LED with Aluminum Base

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 December 2018 22:17:01
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181205.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-12-05 23:17:01 - 2018-12-05 22:17:01 - 1000 - Website: OKAY