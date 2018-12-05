Larson Electronics LLC Releases 150W Portable Explosion Proof LED with Aluminum Base

KEMP, Texas, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial lighting leader, Larson Electronics LLC, announced the release of a 150-watt explosion proof LED light, mounted on a portable non-sparking triangular shaped aluminum base. This portable LED is Class I, Division 1, Class 2, Division 1 and 2 and Class III rated, and offers 12,000 lumens covering 9,000 square feet of work area. This portable LED is ideal for tank cleaning, oil field maintenance and repairs, offshore locations and other hazardous locations that can benefit from portable illumination.

The EPL-TFM-150LED-RT-24V-12.3-100 portable LED light delivers brilliant and robust performance, producing 12,000 lumens with a color temperature of 6000K, while drawing just 150 watts. This luminary projects either a 60 degree or 125-degree beam, providing operators with high-intensity wide coverage perfect for illuminating large outdoor spaces. The lamp is T5 temperature rated, Design Lights Consortium approved, and the LED light head retains 80% of its lumen output after 60,000 hours of use, far longer than incandescent or fluorescent lamps.

Designed to withstand harsh environments, this LED light is constructed of coper-free aluminum allow with a powder coating for additional durability and resistance to corrosion. The triangle style A-frame base this LED is mounted on provides operators with an easily transportable fixture. The lamp itself can be adjusted up to down 90 degrees while mounted for flexible beam positioning.

The entire assembly is ETL listed Class I, Divisions 1-2, Class II, Divisions 1-2 for use in hazardous locations and approved for paint spray booths. This explosion proof LED is equipped with 100 feet of 12/3 chemical and abrasion resistant SOOW cord that is fitted with an explosion proof cord cap and operates on 24V AC/DC.

“This portable explosion proof LED is great for illuminating large outdoor hazardous locations,” said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC. “It’s high output provides exceptional flood illumination, and the convenient carrying handle makes it easy to transport around the worksite.”

About Larson Electronics LLC:

Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

