LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (“Loma Negra” or the “Company”) (NYSE:LOMA) of the February 4, 2019 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

If you invested in Loma Negra stock or options pursuant or traceable to the Company’s November, 2017 Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/LOMA.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com. 

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Loma Negra American Depository Shares (“ADS”) pursuant or traceable to the Company’s November, 2017 IPO.  The case, Carmona v. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima, et al., No. 18-cv-11323 was filed on December 5, 2018.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by downplaying and misrepresenting Loma Negra’s exposure to a massive, ongoing corruption scandal engulfing its majority owner in its Registration Statement; misrepresenting a purported increased demand for Loma Negra’s cement and other products as a result of economic growth and government funding for public works projects in Argentina; and misrepresenting events and trends in the Argentinian economy, as well as Loma Negra’s exposure.

Specifically, as the truth about the Company’s misrepresentations and omissions in the Registration Statement began to emerge, the Company’s share price fell significantly below its offering price—over 40% below its $19 offering as of December 5, 2018. 

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not. 

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Loma Negra’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

