LeanLife Warrant Repricing Amendment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeanLife Health Inc. (the “Company” or “LeanLife”) (CSE: LLP) wishes to amend a warrant repricing announced on December 4, 2018. The price of the warrant will not be reduced.

Warrants

The Company wishes to expend 9,335,000 warrants expiring December 15, 2018 to December 15, 2020. There is no repricing. These warrants are exercisable at $0.15 each.

About LeanLife Health and the Omega-3 Market

LeanLife Health’s products are extracted from flax seeds, a plentiful and non-animal source of Omega-3. The products can be used as a food additive or as a nutraceutical and have been used to make bread, noodles, cheese, yogurt, juice and milk products for the European market. LeanLife Health’s industry leading Omega-3 product formulations are of the highest quality and contain no cholesterol. Products are available in oil, emulsion and powder forms.

The global Omega-3 market is expected to reach USD $7.32 billion by 2020, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc.

