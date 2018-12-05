05/12/2018 17:37:32

LeanLife Warrant Repricing Amendment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeanLife Health Inc. (the “Company” or “LeanLife”) (CSE: LLP) wishes to amend a warrant repricing announced on December 4, 2018. The price of the warrant will not be reduced.

Warrants

The Company wishes to expend 9,335,000 warrants expiring December 15, 2018 to December 15, 2020. There is no repricing. These warrants are exercisable at $0.15 each.

About LeanLife Health and the Omega-3 Market

LeanLife Health’s products are extracted from flax seeds, a plentiful and non-animal source of Omega-3. The products can be used as a food additive or as a nutraceutical and have been used to make bread, noodles, cheese, yogurt, juice and milk products for the European market. LeanLife Health’s industry leading Omega-3 product formulations are of the highest quality and contain no cholesterol.  Products are available in oil, emulsion and powder forms.

The global Omega-3 market is expected to reach USD $7.32 billion by 2020, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc.

For more information, please contact:

Stan Lis, CEO 

604-764-0518

SLis@LeanLifeHealth.com

Forward Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control including, the Company's ability to compete with large food companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; the ability to complete sales under the sales agreement.  Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

THE CSE HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

