05/12/2018 17:30:00

LightStep Raises $41 Million to Accelerate Market Expansion for Microservices and Serverless APM

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LightStep, the leading provider of application performance management (APM) for organizations adopting microservices and serverless, today announced $41 million in Series C funding, bringing the total raised to $70 million. The round was led by Altimeter Capital with participation from all existing investors: Redpoint, Sequoia, Cowboy Ventures and Harrison Metal. LightStep will use the funding to accelerate product development and meet record market demand.

"Microservices and serverless architectures are quickly reshaping how enterprises build and operate software at scale," said Kevin Wang, partner at Altimeter Capital. "LightStep has been at the forefront of this disruption and is fundamentally redefining the APM market with a world-class team, ambitious vision, powerful product and delighted customers. We're excited to support LightStep as they continue building a transformative company through rapid growth and innovation."

"LightStep has grown quickly in the past year, and along many axes: our customer base, our pace of innovation, our revenue, our headcount, and, most importantly, the value we've delivered to our customers,” said Ben Sigelman, co-founder and CEO at LightStep. “LightStep’s market opportunity is tremendous, and we can accelerate our expansion with this new capital from Altimeter and our existing investors. As we grow the business, we will also continue to invest in our unique architecture and further product innovation – this will extend our lead in the APM space for organizations adopting microservices."

Sigelman is an expert in performance analysis and debugging in large software systems. He designed and deployed global-scale monitoring technologies at Google, including Dapper, an always-on distributed tracing system that analyzes more than 2 billion transactions per second. He is also the co-creator of the OpenTracing standard, part of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation.

LightStep formally launched last year with customers Twilio, Lyft, Yext, GitHub and DigitalOcean to address challenges faced by enterprises building and operating complex software at scale. The growing adoption of microservices has accelerated software development but it also brings greater operational complexity and a dramatic increase in the volume of diagnostic data, making performance management a challenge. The existing APM solutions designed for monolithic applications fail to handle the scale or complexity of modern architectures. They cannot provide accurate insights in real-time because ordinary transactions involve dozens to thousands of distinct services.

LightStep [x]PM delivers precise and robust measurements of performance issues, in real-time, and provides clear explanations that enable engineers to reduce mean time to resolution (MTTR). Its unique, decentralized architecture continuously analyzes 100% of transactions across all services, at scale, in production. LightStep [x]PM goes beyond isolated single-transaction timing diagrams to offer differentiated and valuable tracing-based capabilities: LightStep [x]PM uses the raw, unsampled tracing data to power features, including real-time monitoring, alerting, time-series dashboards, and fine-grained multi-dimensional latency analysis. Customers see reduced MTTR, improved development efficiency and more effective root cause analysis. LightStep will be showcasing LightStep [x]PM in booth S10 at KubeCon and leading the Observability Practitioners Summit later this month.

Customers on LightStep:

  • “We support millions of athletes in their goals to become healthier, and that generates massive amounts of data supported by lots of services. LightStep gives us critical insight into the performance of complex system interactions and is a key tool in both our operational environment and our Cloud Native transformation. By using OpenTracing as a foundational layer, [x]PM assists us to remain standards-compliant, and use a powerful distributed tracing solution to pinpoint the root cause if performance and/or operational issues occur.” - Eric Wood, Director, Platform Engineering at Under Armour

  • “At Medium, we are building the best place for reading and writing on the internet. Behind the seemingly simple and elegant interface, Medium is powered by a complex system, evolving from a monolithic service to a microservice system. Microservice boundaries are opaque by design. This presents innumerable challenges observing them, especially when we need to track down performance issues or failures cross multiple services. Without good observability, developing and troubleshooting microservices quickly turns into a nightmare with even just a few services. This is why we rely heavily on LightStep [x]PM to help us understand the performance of our systems and pinpoint the root cause of latency issues. It is instrumental throughout the entire cycle of engineering microservices. Even when things work well, we use LightStep [x]PM to understand how the systems work together as a whole and identify opportunities of improvement.” - Xiao Ma, Chief Architect at Medium

  • “Segment provides the customer data infrastructure that helps businesses put their customers first. LightStep [x]PM is a very strategic product that's been helping us to get more visibility into our data pipeline than we've had in the past. We've used it to pinpoint the root cause of performance issues to help ensure that we're able to have the most efficient possible infrastructure for our 15,000 customers.” - Tido Carriero, VP of Engineering, Product and Design at Segment

  • LightStep [x]PM has been an invaluable solution for us. We were tasked with transitioning our application from a monolith to microservices and improving its performance by 4x at the same time. Microservices present new performance challenges, primarily around long-tail latency that we were unfamiliar with. So to achieve our goal, we had to isolate and eliminate long-tail latency – a task that was nearly impossible before we adopted LightStep. Now, since LightStep analyzes 100% of the data, we never drop spans and never miss these crucial outliers. Unlike other solutions, LightStep [x]PM doesn't just tell us when we have a performance issue, it shows us why.”  – Zack Angelo, VP Platform Engineering at BigCommerce

Since LightStep formally launched last year:

  • LightStep has achieved record revenue growth and added key customers including Airtable, BigCommerce, Indeed, InVision, Ola, Medium, Segment, Sift Science, SkyScanner, Under Armour, Zalando and many others

  • LightStep has delivered extensive product innovations including:

    -- Real-time performance histograms that enable organizations to understand what’s normal and what’s not, all with an unprecedented level of analytical detail

    -- LightStep “Snapshots”: durable, shareable insights and trace data extracted from LightStep’s Satellites to specifically explain anomalies or performance regressions. Snapshots are an industry first, providing an unprecedented level of detail and analytical depth, even for events in the past.

    -- Numerous usability enhancements including Service Directory which provides an intuitive services-oriented view into applications

    -- Integration with leading ecosystem partners including Grafana, Sumo Logic, Envoy, and Istio  

    -- Enhanced C# and .NET support

-- Improved ability to organize, discover, and share distributed traces

  • LightStep has analyzed more than 100 trillion microservice calls and almost 10 petabytes of data in the past year alone

  • LightStep has been recognized in the “Cool Vendors in Performance Analysis; Analytics and Containers”[1] report by Gartner, Inc., was named one of the 20 Rising Stars as part of the Forbes 2018 Cloud 100 list, the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, and was selected as a MIT Sloan CIO Symposium Innovation Showcase finalist

  • LightStep doubled its employee base and recently added Rob Benson as VP of Engineering. Prior to joining LightStep, Benson held technical leadership positions at Twitter and Confluent.

    • About LightStep

    LightStep's mission is to deliver confidence at scale for those who develop, operate and rely upon today’s powerful software applications. Its first product, LightStep [x]PM, is reinventing application performance management. It provides accurate, detailed snapshots of the entire software system at any point in time, enabling organizations to identify bottlenecks and resolve incidents rapidly. LightStep is backed by Redpoint, Sequoia and Altimeter Capital and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit https://lightstep.com or follow at @LightStepHQ.

    About Altimeter Capital

    Altimeter Capital is a technology focused investment firm that manages both public and private equity funds. Altimeter has a track record of investments in successful software-as-a-service companies including AppDynamics, MongoDB, Okta, Snowflake and Twilio. For more information, visit https://www.altimeter.com.

    [1]Gartner “Cool Vendors in Performance Analysis; Analytics and Containers” report by Padraig Byrne, Vivek Bhalla, Pankaj Prasad, Federico De Silva and Charley Rich, 12 September 2018

    Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

    Media and Analyst Contact:

    Amber Rowland

    amber@therowlandagency.com

    +1-650-814-4560

    lightstep-logo-hires.jpg

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    03 Dec
    MAERSK-B
    skriver du med fødderne?
    20
    30 Nov
    DANSKE
    Men hvilken bank vil de skifte til? Stort set alle banker er indblandet i en eller anden form for hv..
    18
    28 Nov
    VELO
    Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
    18
    30 Nov
    VELO
      http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
    17
    03 Dec
    VWS
    Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
    16
    29 Nov
    VWS
      Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
    14
    03 Dec
    VWS
    Syntes det passer meget godt at kursen skal finde og tjekke hvad der kan og bør, i kurs interval 500..
    13
    29 Nov
    FING-B
    det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
    13
    29 Nov
     
    De kunne fx. komme fra at lukke satspuljerne, lukke diverse ministerier, sænke skatten og simplifice..
    13
    02 Dec
    VELO
    Klart at kurs 2 forsvinder i bakspejlet inden længe - svaret fra FDA kan forventes en søndag aften o..
    12

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    04 Dec - Total voting rights
    27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
    16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
    06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    Quotient Limited Announces Receipt of Consents to Modifications to the Company’s Senior Secured Notes
    2
    WISeKey and Saudi Advanced Technologies "SAT" (a company of E.A. Juffali & Brothers) to establish a Joint Venture to expand cybersecurity and IoT offerings in the Middle East
    3
    Inspirata Announces New Software Release and Partnership with Hamamatsu at Digital Pathology & AI Congress in London, December 6-7
    4
    ADC Therapeutics Presents Updated Data from Clinical Trials of Novel Antibody Drug Conjugates
    5
    CWH EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Camping World Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important Dec 18 Deadline in Class Action – CWH

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    18:33
    Glide Through Port Angeles’ New Outdoor Ice Skating Rink
    18:30
    Cotton Creek Capital’s Vecta Environmental Acquires Polaris Services
    18:22
    Research explores the link between native plant cultivars and insect species
    18:19
    viLogics becomes SOC 2 Type 2 data security compliant after demanding third-party exam by 360 Advanced
    18:08
    Intel & Huawei Achieve “World's First” 2.6GHz 5G Interoperability Testing Under SA
    18:04
    CHEETAH MOBILE INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Cheetah Mobile Inc.
    18:04
    University of Notre Dame and Indiana Biosciences Research Institute partner to address health concerns
    18:00
    CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GOOG, IGCC, ALGN and FIT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
    18:00
    OPTIZMO™ Joins the Performance Marketing Association

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    05 December 2018 18:51:53
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181205.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-12-05 19:51:53 - 2018-12-05 18:51:53 - 1000 - Website: OKAY