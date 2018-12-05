Limeade Announces Conference Registration and Keynote Speakers for Limeade Engage 2019

Bellevue, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today employee engagement company Limeade announced open registration and keynote speakers for Limeade Engage 2019. The annual conference will take place April 24-25, 2019, at the Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt in Austin, Texas.

The third annual Limeade Engage conference will the provide inspiration, tools and connections HR leaders need to create a compelling employee experience that increases engagement, fosters innovation and drives business results. Attendees will hear from inspiring leaders and industry experts, network with peers and discuss best practices for improving well-being, supporting employee engagement, fostering inclusion and building a better employee experience.

“HR leaders are molding the employee experience every day, but often without the inspiration and vision to bring it to life in a cohesive way,” said Henry Albrecht, Limeade founder and CEO. “An intentional experience unlocks the possibilities of what we can be, as leaders and employees. The future of employee experience starts at Limeade Engage — and I encourage all change-making HR leaders to join us for the ride.”

Keynote speakers include:

Tim Gunn - Tim Gunn is the Emmy-winning former co-host and mentor for Lifetime’s Project Runway, and a New York Times bestselling author. In addition to his television prowess, he served as Fashion Dean at Fifth & Pacific, where he was responsible for attracting, retaining and developing the creative talent within the portfolio of brands. Gunn will share how attendees can apply his well-known catch phrase “Make it Work” to their work and lives.



Shabnam Mogharabi - CEO of SoulPancake, an inspiring entertainment company, Mogharabi co-founded with actor Rainn Wilson that creates daily positive, socially conscious videos about human connection. As CEO, she is responsible for steering the company’s vision, safeguarding its mission, and supercharging its growth past its current community of 10M fans online and nearly 1B video views. Mogharabi will inspire attendees to embrace the power of joy.



John O’Leary - In 1987, John O’Leary was a curious nine-year-old boy. Playing with fire and gasoline, John created a massive explosion in his home and was burned on 100% of his body. He was given 1% chance to live. This epic story of survival was first showcased in his parents’ book, Overwhelming Odds, in 2006, which has sold more than 70,000 copies. O’Leary will deliver emotional storytelling, unexpected humor and authenticity and inspire attendees to embark on their own journey of transformation.

Limeade Engage 2019 will take place at the Hotel Van Zandt in the heart of Austin’s Rainey Street District. The hotel is a refined riff on Austin's world-famous music scene and a front-row seat to all the action. The Hotel Van Zandt is distinguished, laid back and designed from the ground up to be an all-access pass to an authentic Austin experience.

Registration for Limeade Engage 2019 starts today. Click here to take advantage of early bird pricing.

About Limeade

Limeade is an employee engagement company that builds great places to work by improving well-being and strengthening workplace culture. Limeade integrates well-being, engagement, inclusion, social recognition and communication software into one seamless experience that brings workplace culture to life and inspires a strong connection between employees and companies. With Limeade, employees reconnect to what motivates them at work, which boosts engagement and gives companies the business results they want. Recognized for its own award-winning culture, Limeade is helping the world’s best companies change the way they work. To learn more, visit www.limeade.com.

