05/12/2018 07:23:37

LISTING OF WARRANTS ISSUED BY SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB

NOTICE 2018-12-05 WARRANTS

Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 126 warrant(s) issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB with effect from 2018-12-06. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden.

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
28 Nov
PNDORA
Som Pandoraaktienær bliver jeg nødt til at sige: Stop nu dit spam! Det er ulideligt at være vidne ti..
30
03 Dec
MAERSK-B
skriver du med fødderne?
20
30 Nov
DANSKE
Men hvilken bank vil de skifte til? Stort set alle banker er indblandet i en eller anden form for hv..
18
28 Nov
VELO
Jeg er fuldstændig enig, har netop sendt en mail til Craig, da mine tidligere mails til Ira Duarte o..
18
30 Nov
VELO
  http://www.jefferies.com/CMSFiles/Jefferies.com/files/Veloxis%20Pharmaceuticals.pdf   og en oversi..
17
03 Dec
VWS
Verdensbank øger grøn funding med 650 milliarder kr vedr projekter i femårsplan fra 2021-2025, medde..
16
29 Nov
VWS
  Vestas receives 220 MW order in USA and secures 10 GW of order intake in 2018   News release from ..
14
03 Dec
VWS
Syntes det passer meget godt at kursen skal finde og tjekke hvad der kan og bør, i kurs interval 500..
13
29 Nov
FING-B
det eneste der crasher er dit hoved .
13
29 Nov
 
De kunne fx. komme fra at lukke satspuljerne, lukke diverse ministerier, sænke skatten og simplifice..
13

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
04 Dec - Total voting rights
27 Nov - Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
16 Nov - Block listing Interim Review
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Quotient Limited Announces Receipt of Consents to Modifications to the Company’s Senior Secured Notes
2
Zero-Fee Cryptocurrency Storecoin Announces Public Governance Peer Review Process
3
WISeKey and Saudi Advanced Technologies "SAT" (a company of E.A. Juffali & Brothers) to establish a Joint Venture to expand cybersecurity and IoT offerings in the Middle East
4
MGI STOCK LOSS NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds MoneyGram International, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in First Filed Case – MGI
5
CWH EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Camping World Holdings, Inc. Investors of Important Dec 18 Deadline in Class Action – CWH

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

08:16
Kapitalforeningen BI Private Equity – deletion
08:05
MGX Minerals Announces Winter Drilling Program to Target High-Grade Gold Mineralization at Depth at Fran Gold Project
07:34
Net Asset Value(s)
07:31
Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Jetpak to First North Premier
07:30
Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Storytel to First North
07:23
LISTING OF WARRANTS ISSUED BY SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB
07:00
KLX Energy Services Reports Third Quarter Financial Results; Raises 2018 Full Year Guidance to Reflect Motley Acquisition; Announces Launch of Its Line of Proprietary Dissolvable Plugs; Provides 2019 Preliminary Outlook
06:10
CORRECTING and REPLACING – DPW Holdings’ Coolisys Technologies Receives $1.03 Million in Repeat Contracts
06:04
FNGR appoints new CEO and Board as it expands business ventures into China

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 December 2018 08:36:53
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181122.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-12-05 09:36:53 - 2018-12-05 08:36:53 - 1000 - Website: OKAY