05/12/2018 14:06:20

Magna Brings Innovative Vehicle Access Technologies to China With New Mechatronics Engineering Center

  • ﻿Mechatronics products offer easier vehicle access

  • New engineering center to support the growing vehicle accessibility market in China

  • Magna to hire more than 100 new engineers by 2020 to strengthen presence in region

SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automakers around the world are looking to mechatronics as an opportunity to improve getting in and out of vehicles both today and in the future. Mechatronics products, such as power doors and liftgates, work through a combination of mechanical systems, electronic control units and embedded software to offer consumers unique vehicle access experiences. To support the growing market, especially in China, Magna was joined today by customers and local government officials to announce the opening of a new mechatronics engineering center in Suzhou in the Jiangsu Province, China.

The Magna Mechatronics Engineering Center will focus on designing and developing the company’s mechatronic product offerings for the China market as well as globally, including its SmartAccess™ power door experience. The center will hire more than 100 new engineers, including specialists in the development of software and hardware. These new hires will join the current staff of 110 engineers, who are moving from Magna’s previous engineering center located in Kunshan.

“Our mechatronic products fuse the capabilities of mechanical systems with the intelligence of electronics controls to enable new ways of interacting with your vehicle,” said John O’Hara, president of Magna Mechatronics, Mirrors and Lighting. “Without compromising safety requirements, our technology provides an innovative solution during door opening and closing, and offers more space and freedom for design and styling.”

“We believe there is a significant opportunity in China for product solutions which improve vehicle access. As a world leader in mechatronics, we are excited to be developing these innovative solutions locally for automakers,” said Benson Wang, Vice-President of Magna Mechatronics Asia.

Magna delivers complete mechatronic systems from design to production, and focuses on providing consumers with innovative and first-to-market vehicle access experiences. Magna’s SmartLatch™ technology stands as a prime example: representing a new paradigm for side-door latches by operating 100 percent electronically, the industry-first technology launched on the BMW i8 and was selected an Automotive News PACE Award winner for supplier innovation.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com, (+1) 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT

Tracy Fuerst, Global Director of Corporate Communications & PR

tracy.fuerst@magna.com, (+1) 248.631.5396

ABOUT MAGNA

We have more than 173,000 entrepreneurial-minded employees dedicated to delivering mobility solutions. We are a mobility technology company and one of the world's largest automotive suppliers with 340 manufacturing operations and 89 product development, engineering and sales centres in 27 countries. Our competitive capabilities include body exteriors and structures, power and vision technologies, seating systems and complete vehicle solutions. Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (MG) and the New York Stock Exchange (MGA). For further information about Magna, visit www.magna.com.

